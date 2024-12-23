Technical Program Manager, Gen AI

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

We’re looking for a Technical Program Manager on the Generative AI team to own critical processes that enable our customers to achieve breakthroughs in model performance and scalability.

You will:

Accelerate building the tools, workflows, and infrastructure needed to support our Gen AI operations team.

Lead initiatives across teams including engineering, operations, go-to-market, and finance to help our customers improve the performance of their models.

Establish and operationalize key processes and help shape the vision and strategy of a new team.

Oversee end-to-end delivery of high-quality datasets by ensuring seamless integration across systems and internal stakeholders.

Incubate 10x bets with engineering and transform them into scalable products.

Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer and operator pain points to ensure customer success.

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 3x weekly.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field.

3+ years of experience in program management, operations, strategy.

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Proficiency in SQL and data analysis.

Passion for solving complex challenges and building efficient systems in AI.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $140,000 — $170,000 USD