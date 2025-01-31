Head of Growth Marketing

Products
Scale is seeking an experienced, strategic, and analytical marketer to lead our growth marketing function. In this role, you will be responsible for setting and executing our growth marketing strategy and driving measurable growth across existing channels while also identifying and scaling new channels. The ideal candidate combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution to deliver results in a fast-paced environment.
You will:
- Develop programs and strategies for acquisition, retention, and expansion through multiple channels, including SEM/SEO, paid social, nurture, retargeting, direct mail, content, and more.
- Partner closely with the go-to-market team for the development, execution, and optimization of ABM campaigns and programs.
- Define KPIs and implement measurement, analytics, benchmarking, and reporting methods to gauge success for marketing channels, campaigns, and initiatives.
- Drive continual improvements in lead conversion rates, close rates, and funnel velocity in partnership with Sales and Sales Ops.
- Provide strategic oversight to the Marketing Operations function and collaborate closely with Revenue Operations to optimize marketing systems, improve workflows, define and enforce SLAs, and drive accurate reporting, email campaigns, and database hygiene to support scalable growth.
- Continue to scale our marketing efforts and take primary responsibility for exceeding our pipeline opportunity goals each quarter.
- In collaboration with Brand and Product Marketing, drive the strategy and program management for Scale’s web presence across personas, new markets, segments, and product offerings.
- Own end-to-end our content strategy for gated content and experiences that will drive significant conversion.
- Own our SEO strategy, oversee web optimization, and develop our roadmap of new pages and experiences.
- Manage budgets and forecasts for pipeline generation.
Ideally you’d have:
- 7+ years experience working on B2B demand generation for technology or software companies with a strong track record.
- Strong understanding and experience with multiple demand channels, including digital, paid social, field, and email marketing to drive pipeline.
- Excellence in building cross-functional relationships and alignment, particularly with sales and operations teams.
- Hands-on experience managing or partnering with marketing operations, including expertise in marketing automation platforms, CMS systems (ex: Hubspot), and data-driven campaign execution.
Nice to haves:
- Experience in AI/ML or marketing to technical audiences
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.