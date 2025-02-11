Head of Marketplace Operations

Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.

As the Director of Marketplace Operations, you will be responsible for ensuring that the contributors on our tasking platform are matched efficiently based on their expertise. This is one of the most critical Operations leadership functions at the company. Our contributors include both domain experts (PhDs, Master’s students, etc.) and “generalists” (high-school or college grads).

The role involves a combination of strategic thinking, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, and engagement with our Contributors and Product, Engineering and Operations teams. You will be responsible for managing the end-to-end vision for ensuring our marketplace operates efficiently and effectively, minimizing downtime for contributors, maximizing productivity, and building the right incentive structures to scale our marketplace.

The ideal candidate is a scaled operations leader, technical and analytical, and is comfortable leading a team as well as driving performance and results under ambiguity.

Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of the relationship between contributor expertise and training needs for frontier AI models

Drive standardization in incentive structures across different expertise tiers of contributors

Lead a team of operations managers to manage the end-to-end contributor journey from skills verification to project matching

Partner with Data, EPD and Delivery teams to drive the strategic vision and roadmap related to marketplace operations

Own north-star metrics on marketplace supply and demand matching and incentives

Requirements:

8+ years of experience in operations or product leadership

Strong technical background and problem solving capabilities

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Experience leading and mentoring a team

A high ownership individual who is comfortable navigating ambiguity

A relentless attitude of testing and iterating

Nice to haves:

Prior background managing successful marketplace platforms

Prior background growing operations teams in fast-paced start-ups

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $210,000 — $250,000 USD