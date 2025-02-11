Head of Marketplace Operations

Products
Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.
As the Director of Marketplace Operations, you will be responsible for ensuring that the contributors on our tasking platform are matched efficiently based on their expertise. This is one of the most critical Operations leadership functions at the company. Our contributors include both domain experts (PhDs, Master’s students, etc.) and “generalists” (high-school or college grads).
The role involves a combination of strategic thinking, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, and engagement with our Contributors and Product, Engineering and Operations teams. You will be responsible for managing the end-to-end vision for ensuring our marketplace operates efficiently and effectively, minimizing downtime for contributors, maximizing productivity, and building the right incentive structures to scale our marketplace.
The ideal candidate is a scaled operations leader, technical and analytical, and is comfortable leading a team as well as driving performance and results under ambiguity.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a deep understanding of the relationship between contributor expertise and training needs for frontier AI models
- Drive standardization in incentive structures across different expertise tiers of contributors
- Lead a team of operations managers to manage the end-to-end contributor journey from skills verification to project matching
- Partner with Data, EPD and Delivery teams to drive the strategic vision and roadmap related to marketplace operations
- Own north-star metrics on marketplace supply and demand matching and incentives
Requirements:
- 8+ years of experience in operations or product leadership
- Strong technical background and problem solving capabilities
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Experience leading and mentoring a team
- A high ownership individual who is comfortable navigating ambiguity
- A relentless attitude of testing and iterating
Nice to haves:
- Prior background managing successful marketplace platforms
- Prior background growing operations teams in fast-paced start-ups
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.