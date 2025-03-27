Products
Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including generative AI, self driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. As a Revenue Operations Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue Operations team acts as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally. Generative AI is growing rapidly and we need help ensuring revenue for this area is tracked and billed correctly.
An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have a high level of attention to detail, and will be interested in building out new sustainable internal processes. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who is interested in expanding their analytical and operational toolkit within the context of Artificial Intelligence.
This role reports to the Head of Revenue Operations and will have responsibilities across:
- Overseeing and ensuring the accurate tracking of all customer-facing work across all of our Generative AI customers
- Utilize strong analytical and SQL skills to investigate root cause revenue discrepancies, propose solutions, and collaborate with relevant teams to implement corrective actions
- Contribute to the development of more automated and scalable consumption tracking solutions. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline processes, identify areas for automation, and implement tools and systems to enhance efficiency.
- May lead collaborative work across multiple members of the team who are responsible for day-to-day support of all of Gen AI revenue and billing
You'd ideally have (but relevant experience can take different forms):
- 7-10 years of professional experience in an analytical role, top-tier consulting firm, or finance
- An undergraduate and/or graduate degree with an analytics-heavy major (e.g., STEM, economics, computer science, etc.)
- Comfort working in ambiguity in a fast-paced work environment
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex concepts and insights to stakeholders at various levels
- Strong quantitative skills and the willingness to dig into data. Good with SQL.
- The ability to think from first principles and iterate quickly to deliver results
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.