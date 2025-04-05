Engagement Manager - Hawaii

Location: Oahu, Hawaii

Scale's Public Sector customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners. As a member of our Public Sector Delivery team, you own the account plan, manage day-to-day execution for customers, and ensure an incredible customer experience. You are the ultimate all-rounder, a hybrid customer success and technical program manager. Day to day, you will manage the customer relationship, deliver AI/ML solutions, use data to refine processes, align internal resources, and triage customer issues. All of this serves an ultimate goal of delivering outsized value in supporting our national security customers’ AI/ML objectives.

You have a bias toward finding not just one-off solutions, but repeatable and scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver on customer objectives. You have a track record of managing active customers, in addition to driving renewals and supporting sales teams in managing upsells. You are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem-solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions.

You will:

Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user

Oversee onboarding and successful implementation of your accounts

Lead a cross-functional project team to exceed the customer’s AI/ML objectives

Manage the long-term health of the customer base by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern

Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers

Partner with clients to understand operational issues and advocate for their fixes with Scale engineers

Work directly with customer's engineering teams and end users, answering questions and addressing issues with use of our products and solutions

We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:

A technical background (education or professional experience with computer science, economics, statistics, engineering)

A proven track record in B2B client-facing roles and expanding client relationships

Prior experience owning the technical implementation of solutions to the government

Must haves:

An active Top Secret security clearance (required)

Willingness to travel at least 25% of the time

A basic understanding of the ML Operations process

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem-solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

Minimum 3 years of work experience, with experience in a customer-facing technical program management role in industry, professional services engagement management, or in government

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis is: $113,850 — $168,188 USD