Strategic Finance Manager, GenAI

We are building the Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions for Scale. The Finance team is responsible for improving strategic, financial, and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

Who we think will succeed in this role

We are looking for a high-performing, all-rounded finance athlete to join our team and support the rapidly growing Generative AI business. This role is ideal for someone with 2-3 years of experience in a fast-paced environment who thrives in ambiguity, can juggle multiple workstreams, and brings a mix of analytical rigor, business acumen, and strong execution.

Key Responsibilities

Forecasting & Reporting

Own, elevate and maintain the Generative AI financial forecasting model

Support the Finance team in weekly and monthly reporting, consolidations, and ad hoc analytical requests

Strategic Support for GenAI Leadership

Partner with GenAI leadership to evaluate and execute key strategic and operational initiatives aimed at scaling the business multifold

Conduct financial analyses to support decision-making and business case development

Continuous improvement

Drive continuous improvement by enhancing forecast accuracy and building scalable consolidation processes

Collaborate closely with Accounting during monthly close processes

Identify and implement best practices in forecasting methodology and reporting cadences

Ideally, you would have:

1-2 years of experience in FP&A or Strategic Finance at an high-growth operating company, preferably in the technology sector

1+ years of investment banking experience at a top-tier firm (e.g., bulge bracket or elite boutique)

Strong financial modeling and analytical skills, with an ability to distill complex data into actionable insights

Excellent mastery of Google Suite, and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Finance/Accounting/Mathematics or equivalent

Nice to haves:

Experience in SQL or other Business Intelligence tools

Experience with Adaptive Insights or other financial planning tools

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $112,000 — $140,000 USD