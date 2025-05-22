Role: AI Product Manager - Public Sector

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working across the US Government, Partners and Allies around the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI.

We are seeking an experienced Product Manager to lead the successful implementation, ongoing support, and continuous improvement of a Large Language Model (LLM) Chatbot solution deployed on controlled government networks. This role requires a strategic leader adept at navigating the complexities of government IT projects, ensuring the chatbot program aligns with agency objectives, and adheres to stringent security and compliance mandates. The Product Manager will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of the chatbot program, including stakeholder engagement with various government entities, defining and managing project scope, developing detailed project plans, and overseeing resource allocation and budget management. A key focus will be on ensuring the LLM Chatbot operates securely within controlled network environments, and is configured properly to support Government workflows specifically those that relate to National Defense. The ideal candidate will possess a strong understanding of AI technologies, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), coupled with proven experience in managing complex projects with multiple stakeholder or AI-related projects within a government or highly regulated setting, emphasizing ethical AI deployment and robust risk management practices. This role will interface closely with the Product Managers responsible for Platform and Agentic Solutions.

Some examples of GenAI applications we build are:

Deep Research capability that can help evaluate thousands of pages of classified information

Report Generation for multiple customized report templates

Text2SQL intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.

We are seeking an experienced product manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in building AI solutions with and for our customers. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices and deep experience with ML/AI application development. You will be responsible for owning large AI projects across many Government customers.

You will:

Develop enterprise grade solutions that leverage cutting edge AI to drive business value at world class companies across many industries.

Work with executives at Scale and our customers to determine and execute the product strategy of the business.

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launches.

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance.

Develop a point of view and execute on turning the solutions we build into repeatable software that we can commercialize across the industry.

Ideally you will have:

Top Secret SCI security clearance

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience

4+ years of experience in building ML-powered products, experience in enterprise-facing products is a plus

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity

Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Prior Military or Government Experience

Some coding experience (Python)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $195,000 — $243,000 USD