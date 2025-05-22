Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Role: AI Product Manager - Public Sector
Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working across the US Government, Partners and Allies around the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI.
We are seeking an experienced Product Manager to lead the successful implementation, ongoing support, and continuous improvement of a Large Language Model (LLM) Chatbot solution deployed on controlled government networks. This role requires a strategic leader adept at navigating the complexities of government IT projects, ensuring the chatbot program aligns with agency objectives, and adheres to stringent security and compliance mandates. The Product Manager will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of the chatbot program, including stakeholder engagement with various government entities, defining and managing project scope, developing detailed project plans, and overseeing resource allocation and budget management. A key focus will be on ensuring the LLM Chatbot operates securely within controlled network environments, and is configured properly to support Government workflows specifically those that relate to National Defense. The ideal candidate will possess a strong understanding of AI technologies, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), coupled with proven experience in managing complex projects with multiple stakeholder or AI-related projects within a government or highly regulated setting, emphasizing ethical AI deployment and robust risk management practices. This role will interface closely with the Product Managers responsible for Platform and Agentic Solutions.
Some examples of GenAI applications we build are:
- Deep Research capability that can help evaluate thousands of pages of classified information
- Report Generation for multiple customized report templates
- Text2SQL intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.
We are seeking an experienced product manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in building AI solutions with and for our customers. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices and deep experience with ML/AI application development. You will be responsible for owning large AI projects across many Government customers.
You will:
- Develop enterprise grade solutions that leverage cutting edge AI to drive business value at world class companies across many industries.
- Work with executives at Scale and our customers to determine and execute the product strategy of the business.
- Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launches.
- Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance.
- Develop a point of view and execute on turning the solutions we build into repeatable software that we can commercialize across the industry.
Ideally you will have:
- Top Secret SCI security clearance
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience
- 4+ years of experience in building ML-powered products, experience in enterprise-facing products is a plus
- Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings
- Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity
- Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams
- Prior Military or Government Experience
- Some coding experience (Python)
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.