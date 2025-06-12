Products
Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Payroll Analyst to coordinate and manage technical payroll accounting activities; manage the preparation, maintenance, processing, analysis and auditing of manual and automated payroll data, information, records and reports; ensure accuracy and completeness of payroll transactions; lead, train and provide work direction and guidance to internal and external partners.
The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Payroll Processing & Compliance: Oversee and ensure accurate, timely payroll operations including gross pay calculations, deductions, retroactive adjustments, and retirement contributions; ensure compliance with applicable laws, IRS regulations, and internal policies.
- System & Data Oversight: Maintain, audit, and update HR/payroll systems; identify and resolve discrepancies in collaboration with IT and vendors; ensure data integrity for employee records, benefits, taxes, and annuities.
- Accounting & Financial Reporting: Manage month-end payroll accounting, including journal entries and financial statements in NetSuite; coordinate payroll-related audits and reporting functions for retirement funds, annuities, and benefits.
- Communication & Support: Provide technical training and support to staff; respond to employee and external agency inquiries; compose and distribute payroll-related materials, employment verifications, and audit responses.
- Research & Regulatory Updates: Monitor and analyze legislative changes affecting payroll, retirement, health benefits, and tax codes; assist with policy implementation and system updates to maintain compliance and efficiency.
- Leadership & Training: Train, mentor, and provide work direction to payroll staff; plan and conduct workshops and technical training to ensure consistent understanding of payroll processes and compliance.
- Payroll Operations & Oversight: Perform complex payroll calculations and oversee the accurate input, coding, adjustment, and reconciliation of timesheets, forms, and applications.
- Regulatory Compliance & Interpretation: Interpret and apply relevant laws, regulations, and policies; ensure accurate and compliant payroll practices through regular auditing and monitoring.
- Communication & Confidentiality: Maintain cooperative working relationships, handle sensitive information with discretion, and manage the preparation of financial and statistical payroll records and reports.
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Payroll & Accounting Expertise: Strong knowledge of payroll administration, month-end accounting processes, journal entries, and the preparation of financial statements and comprehensive reports.
- Regulatory & Benefits Knowledge: In-depth understanding of domestic and international laws, regulations, and policies related to payroll, retirement systems (e.g., 401(k), IRC 125, HSA), tax withholding, and employee benefits.
- Data Management & Compliance: Skilled in preparing, maintaining, verifying, auditing, and processing payroll records and reports, ensuring accuracy and compliance with applicable standards.
- Communication & Collaboration: Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively and professionally with internal teams and external partners.
- Must have 3-5 years of processing experience with ADP Workforce including hourly/salary employees
- Must have 3.-5 years of processing experience with International payroll – working knowledge of PEO/EOR systems
- Must have 3-5 years of Accounting Month End experience - processes/procedures along with Journal Entry preparation and utilizing NetSuite and Preparation of financial statements and comprehensive accounting reports
- Must be able to work in SF or NYC office Monday – Thursday of each week
- Associate’s degree with course work in accounting, business or related field
