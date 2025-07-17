Machine Learning Engineering Manager, Enterprise

AI is becoming vitally important in every function of our society. At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the usage of frontier data and models by building complex agents for enterprises around the world through our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP).

The SGP ML team works on the front lines of this AI revolution. We interface directly with clients to build cutting edge products using the arsenal of proprietary research and resources developed at Scale. As an ML Engineering Manager, you’ll manage a team of high-calibre Applied AI Engineers + MLEs who work with clients to train ML models to satisfy their business needs. Your team’s work will range from training next-generation AI cybersecurity firewall LLMs to training foundation agentic action models making predictions about business-saving outcomes. You will guide your team towards using data-driven experiments to provide key insights around model strengths and inefficiencies in an effort to improve products. If you are excited about shaping the future of the modern AI movement, we would love to hear from you!

You will:

Train state of the art models, developed both internally and from the community, in production to solve problems for our enterprise customers.

Manage a team of 5+ Applied AI Engineers / ML Engineers

Work with product and research teams to identify opportunities for ongoing and upcoming services.

Explore approaches that integrate human feedback and assisted evaluation into existing product lines.

Create state of the art techniques to integrate tool-calling into production-serving LLMs.

Work closely with customers - some of the most sophisticated ML organizations in the world - to quickly prototype and build new deep learning models targeted at multi-modal content understanding problems.

Ideally you’d have:

At least 3 years of model training, deployment and maintenance experience in a production environment

At least 1-2 years of management or tech leadership experience

Strong skills in NLP, LLMs and deep learning

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming

Experience working with a cloud technology stack (eg. AWS or GCP) and developing machine learning models in a cloud environment

Experience building products with LLMs including knowing the ins and outs of evaluation, experimentation, and designing solutions to get the most of the models

PhD or Masters in Computer Science or a related field

Nice to haves:

Experience in dealing with large scale AI problems, ideally in the generative-AI field

Demonstrated expertise in large vision-language models for diverse real-world applications, e.g. classification, detection, question-answering, etc.

Published research in areas of machine learning at major conferences (NeurIPS, ICML, EMNLP, CVPR, etc.) and/or journals

Strong high-level programming skills (e.g., Python), frameworks and tools such as DeepSpeed, Pytorch lightning, kubeflow, TensorFlow, etc.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to operate in a cross functional team environment

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $212,000 — $254,400 USD