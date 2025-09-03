Product Manager of AI Applications, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most exciting and quickly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities outside of the United States.

We develop bespoke solutions that leverage our customers’ proprietary data and expertise to transform their organizations with AI. We work with them to understand their pain points and workflows and then forward deploy our team to build cutting-edge solutions. The applications we build are powered by the Scale GenAI Platform, a full stack product to build, test and deploy frontier AI agents.

Developing custom AI applications

Building custom LLMs

Providing high-quality training data for research and government institutions building LLMs

Developing partnerships to foster regional talent growth and AI adoption

We are looking for an entrepreneurial and experienced product leader to play a pivotal role in the ideation and development of transformative AI solutions. The ideal candidate has deep experience with AI/ML application development, can think strategically about how to solve a problem, is an excellent listener, is comfortable getting into the weeds operationally, and has a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices. You will be responsible for owning large AI projects for one or many customers.

You will lead a cross-functional team of engineers, MLEs, and operators to build a highly impactful solution for our customers that will drive millions in revenue for our business as well.

Responsibilities:

Lead design workshops with the client to define custom AI solutions

Scope out new AI application use cases across various government entities

Lead cross-functional development of AI applications and custom LLMs with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)

Consistently engage with future end-users to solicit feedback and ensure we are prioritizing effectively

Stay up to date with latest research in applied AI and training custom LLMs

Scope out model evaluation sets and performance requirements, consistently review results, and iterate on the solution

Give regular progress updates to the client and International Public Sector leadership

Minimum Qualifications:

4+ years of experience building products with specific experience within the last 1-2 years building AI-powered products

Strong technical background (STEM degree) and/or experience building technical software products

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in both enterprise and consumer settings

Experience with vibe coding tools (i.e., Replit, Lovable, Bolt, etc.) and design tools (i.e., Figma/Canva/Miro)

Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Nice to haves:

Coding experience (Python)

Proficiency in Arabic, both written and spoken