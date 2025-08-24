Software Engineer, Platform

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our products include the Generative AI Data Engine, SGP, Donovan, and others that power the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

At the foundation of these products is the Platform Engineering team. In this role, you will help support the design and development of core platforms and software systems, while supporting identity, access management, authorization, and authentication. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You will:

Drive the design, and implementation of our IAM infrastructure to ensure secure authentication and authorization across enterprise systems.

Manage authentication mechanisms such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and federated identity solutions (SAML, OAuth, OpenID Connect).

Work with auditors and security teams to enforce identity governance policies to ensure compliance with security policies, industry regulations (e.g., NIST, SOC2, ISO 27001), and organizational standards..

Presenting technical information to teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on IAM management and best practices.

Ideally you’d have:

3+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation with specialities in back-end systems.

Extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of distributed systems and public cloud platforms (AWS preferred).

Show a track record of independent ownership of successful engineering projects.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of authentication standards such as OAuth 2.0, OIDC, SAML, and JWT.

Experience securing API access and implementing access control mechanisms at the application level.

Proficiency in integrating IAM solutions with applications built using frameworks such as Java, Python, Node.js, or .NET.

Strong understanding of Zanzibar-based ReBAC models, relationship tuples, and access control evaluation.

Hands-on experience working with OpenFGA, Authzed, Topaz, or similar ReBAC frameworks at scale.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $160,000 — $225,600 USD