Infrastructure Engineering Manager, International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications move from prototype to production, we are investing heavily in the core platform that enables this scale.

We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our Infrastructure efforts in Doha to power custom applications we build for our public sector clients.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.







Responsibilities:

Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery.

Design, build, and optimize infrastructure deployment strategies to different target environments

Comfortable working cross functionally, whether that be internal or external customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Inspire and mentor engineers.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences







Requirements:

At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2 years of experience managing infrastructure teams at high-growth technology companies

A strong engineering background and hands-on experience designing scalable systems and developer platforms

Expertise in identifying product engagement patterns and trends for large scale consumer products

A product mindset and proven ability to work closely with PMs to shape roadmaps and make tradeoffs that maximize long-term leverage

Experience learning from real-world customer use cases and translating those needs into reusable platform capabilities

A strong understanding of the GenAI ecosystem and how infrastructure choices affect model performance and user experience

Clear, decisive thinking in complex and fast-moving environments

A track record of building trust with engineers, cross-functional partners, and senior leaders

Operational excellence in planning, execution, and iterative improvement of complex systems

Deep familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), APIs, orchestration systems, and modern backend systems.

Experience deploying on-prem.

Strong communication skills, and the ability to align diverse stakeholders around a common platform vision

Arabic fluency is a plus