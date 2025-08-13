Infrastructure Engineering Manager, International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs
- Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI
Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications move from prototype to production, we are investing heavily in the core platform that enables this scale.
We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our Infrastructure efforts in Doha to power custom applications we build for our public sector clients.
At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery.
- Design, build, and optimize infrastructure deployment strategies to different target environments
- Comfortable working cross functionally, whether that be internal or external customers
- Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production
- Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers
- Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team
- Inspire and mentor engineers.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2 years of experience managing infrastructure teams at high-growth technology companies
- A strong engineering background and hands-on experience designing scalable systems and developer platforms
- Expertise in identifying product engagement patterns and trends for large scale consumer products
- A product mindset and proven ability to work closely with PMs to shape roadmaps and make tradeoffs that maximize long-term leverage
- Experience learning from real-world customer use cases and translating those needs into reusable platform capabilities
- A strong understanding of the GenAI ecosystem and how infrastructure choices affect model performance and user experience
- Clear, decisive thinking in complex and fast-moving environments
- A track record of building trust with engineers, cross-functional partners, and senior leaders
- Operational excellence in planning, execution, and iterative improvement of complex systems
- Deep familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), APIs, orchestration systems, and modern backend systems.
- Experience deploying on-prem.
- Strong communication skills, and the ability to align diverse stakeholders around a common platform vision
- Arabic fluency is a plus
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
