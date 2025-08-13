Machine Learning Engineering Manager, International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs
- Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI
We are hiring a Machine Learning Engineer Manager who will manage a team of high-calibre MLEs who design, train, deploy, and evaluate computer vision and/or LLMs to power custom applications we build for our public sector clients. You will guide your team towards using data-driven experiments to provide key insights around model strengths and inefficiencies in an effort to improve products.
At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.
You will:
- Train state of the art models, developed both internally and from the community, in production to solve problems for our enterprise customers.
- Manage a team of ML Engineers
- Work with product and research teams to identify opportunities for ongoing and upcoming services.
- Explore approaches that integrate human feedback and assisted evaluation into existing product lines.
- Create state of the art techniques to integrate tool-calling into production-serving LLMs.
- Work closely with customers - some of the most sophisticated ML organizations in the world - to quickly prototype and build new deep learning models targeted at multi-modal content understanding problems.
Ideally you’d have:
- At least 5 years of model training, deployment and maintenance experience in a production environment
- At least 5+ years of management or tech leadership experience
- Strong skills in NLP, LLMs and deep learning
- Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming
- Experience working with a cloud technology stack (eg. AWS, GCP, or Azure) and developing machine learning models in a cloud environment
- Experience building products with LLMs including knowing the ins and outs of evaluation, experimentation, and designing solutions to get the most of the models
- Strong written and verbal communication skills to operate in a cross functional team environment
Nice to haves:
- Experience in dealing with large scale AI problems, ideally in the generative-AI field
- Demonstrated expertise in large vision-language models for diverse real-world applications, e.g. classification, detection, question-answering, etc.
- Published research in areas of machine learning at major conferences (NeurIPS, ICML, EMNLP, CVPR, etc.) and/or journals
- Strong high-level programming skills (e.g., Python), frameworks and tools such as DeepSpeed, Pytorch lightning, kubeflow, TensorFlow, etc.
- Fluent in Arabic
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.