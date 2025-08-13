Machine Learning Engineering Manager, International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

We are hiring a Machine Learning Engineer Manager who will manage a team of high-calibre MLEs who design, train, deploy, and evaluate computer vision and/or LLMs to power custom applications we build for our public sector clients. You will guide your team towards using data-driven experiments to provide key insights around model strengths and inefficiencies in an effort to improve products.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Train state of the art models, developed both internally and from the community, in production to solve problems for our enterprise customers.

Manage a team of ML Engineers

Work with product and research teams to identify opportunities for ongoing and upcoming services.

Explore approaches that integrate human feedback and assisted evaluation into existing product lines.

Create state of the art techniques to integrate tool-calling into production-serving LLMs.

Work closely with customers - some of the most sophisticated ML organizations in the world - to quickly prototype and build new deep learning models targeted at multi-modal content understanding problems.

Ideally you’d have:

At least 5 years of model training, deployment and maintenance experience in a production environment

At least 5+ years of management or tech leadership experience

Strong skills in NLP, LLMs and deep learning

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming

Experience working with a cloud technology stack (eg. AWS, GCP, or Azure) and developing machine learning models in a cloud environment

Experience building products with LLMs including knowing the ins and outs of evaluation, experimentation, and designing solutions to get the most of the models

Strong written and verbal communication skills to operate in a cross functional team environment

Nice to haves:

Experience in dealing with large scale AI problems, ideally in the generative-AI field

Demonstrated expertise in large vision-language models for diverse real-world applications, e.g. classification, detection, question-answering, etc.

Published research in areas of machine learning at major conferences (NeurIPS, ICML, EMNLP, CVPR, etc.) and/or journals

Strong high-level programming skills (e.g., Python), frameworks and tools such as DeepSpeed, Pytorch lightning, kubeflow, TensorFlow, etc.

Fluent in Arabic