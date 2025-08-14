Physical Safety & Security Manager

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations and institutions.
The ideal candidate brings strategic and operational experience, a security-first mindset, and a willingness to engage directly with vendors, employees and stakeholders. If you're excited by identifying security risks and developing progressive mitigation strategies that have real-world impact, we invite you to apply.
This Physical Safety and Security Manager will report to the Industrial Security team with close collaboration with Facilities, Workplace, and cross-functional teams to lead the global physical security strategy for Scale. This role will provide protection oversight of our corporate offices, data centers, employees, and incidents.
You will:
- Develop, implement and monitor a strategic, comprehensive global physical security risk management program
- Manage and oversee the installation, maintenance, and operation of security systems, including surveillance cameras, access control systems, alarms and perimeter security
- Work in a Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) that monitors and manages security threats, alerts and emergencies on a global scale
- Conduct risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities, recommend appropriate security measures and work towards remediation and/or mitigation
- Monitor potential security threats and events across the global platform
- Provide technical guidance and security awareness training to employees on physical security protocols and procedures
- Develop and maintain communication channels with federal, state and local law enforcement authorities
- Manage vendor-provided protective security services
- Track activity, incidents and physical security needs
- Establish and enforce physical security policies, procedures and standards aligned with compliance requirements and industry best practices (ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other standard physical security controls)
Qualifications:
- 7+ years of experience in corporate or enterprise level physical security
- Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) experience required
- Expertise in physical access systems, surveillance design, incident response and vendor oversight
- Strong knowledge of regulatory and industry standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2 and physical security controls
- Must be able to support work 5 days a week from the San Francisco office
Ideally, you'd have:
- Excellent written and verbal communication- able to align with security strategy, IT and executive teams
- Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in physical security
- Experience scaling global physical security programs: offices, data centers, access control systems, threat management
- Certifications: Physical Security Professional (PSP), Certified Protection Professional (CPP)
- Willingness to work in a dynamic, high-growth company where speed, adaptability, and judgment are essential
- Understanding of Federal, State, or local regulations relevant to the company
- Experience with industrial security procedures (NISPOM, ICDs, other DoD/IC regulations and procedures)
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
