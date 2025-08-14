Physical Safety & Security Manager

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations and institutions.

The ideal candidate brings strategic and operational experience, a security-first mindset, and a willingness to engage directly with vendors, employees and stakeholders. If you're excited by identifying security risks and developing progressive mitigation strategies that have real-world impact, we invite you to apply.

This Physical Safety and Security Manager will report to the Industrial Security team with close collaboration with Facilities, Workplace, and cross-functional teams to lead the global physical security strategy for Scale. This role will provide protection oversight of our corporate offices, data centers, employees, and incidents.

You will:

Develop, implement and monitor a strategic, comprehensive global physical security risk management program

Manage and oversee the installation, maintenance, and operation of security systems, including surveillance cameras, access control systems, alarms and perimeter security

Work in a Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) that monitors and manages security threats, alerts and emergencies on a global scale

Conduct risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities, recommend appropriate security measures and work towards remediation and/or mitigation

Monitor potential security threats and events across the global platform

Provide technical guidance and security awareness training to employees on physical security protocols and procedures

Develop and maintain communication channels with federal, state and local law enforcement authorities

Manage vendor-provided protective security services

Track activity, incidents and physical security needs

Establish and enforce physical security policies, procedures and standards aligned with compliance requirements and industry best practices (ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other standard physical security controls)

Qualifications:

7+ years of experience in corporate or enterprise level physical security

Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) experience required

Expertise in physical access systems, surveillance design, incident response and vendor oversight

Strong knowledge of regulatory and industry standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2 and physical security controls

Must be able to support work 5 days a week from the San Francisco office

Ideally, you'd have:

Excellent written and verbal communication- able to align with security strategy, IT and executive teams

Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in physical security

Experience scaling global physical security programs: offices, data centers, access control systems, threat management

Certifications: Physical Security Professional (PSP), Certified Protection Professional (CPP)

Willingness to work in a dynamic, high-growth company where speed, adaptability, and judgment are essential

Understanding of Federal, State, or local regulations relevant to the company

Experience with industrial security procedures (NISPOM, ICDs, other DoD/IC regulations and procedures)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $165,000 USD