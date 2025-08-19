Associated General Counsel - U.S. Public Sector

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.

We are seeking an Associate General Counsel for our United States Public Sector business unit. Our Legal team works on complex legal and commercial issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence, generative AI, and the application and use of these burgeoning technologies. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating with internal teams at Scale and externally with our customers to build out the Public Sector business.

In addition to advising on proposals and the execution of new government deals, you will work on all other aspects of the public sector business including government contracts, compliance, and industrial security matters. The ideal candidate will have significant experience negotiating complex commercial and government agreements, but sufficient business and common sense to serve as a jack of all trades providing practical guidance to solve a broad scope of complex, time-sensitive problems in close partnership with a variety of cross-functional teams.

You will:

Advise the public sector business development teams on proposals and federal procurement law.

Negotiate contracts for new business and manage follow-on contracts with the federal government and prime contractors.

Negotiate teaming agreements, subcontracting agreements, and advice on relationships with systems integrators.

Build relationships with procurement office representatives at government agencies and prime contractors that allow you to solve problems and get-ahead of issues.

Provide contract lifecycle advice, from monitoring large contracts, assisting in negotiations, resolving performance issues, identifying risks and suggested mitigations, and ensuring compliance with policies, procedures, and contract requirements.

Manage data rights identification markings and intellectual property reporting on contract deliverables.

Provide practical counsel to product, engineering, sales, and delivery teams on intellectual property, privacy, regulatory, and employment law issues.

Advise on ethics requirements and restrictions for employees leaving government service.

Design, implement, and iterate on policies, processes, and procedures to manage legal and business risk across the Public Sector vertical.

Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for product and business teams.

Manage federal contract and subcontract litigation.

Qualifications

At least 8+ years combined law firm, in-house, and/or government experience with training in government contracts, data rights, and bid protest litigation.

An ability to translate between business and technical risk and communicate clearly to business and technical constituencies.

Ability to think strategically at a high-level and deep in the details, in order to drive complex problem solving and develop creative, business-forward solutions.

A roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small with a low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization.

Deep interest in artificial intelligence and generative AI technology and applications.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

JD and a member of the Washington DC or California Bar in good standing.

A current TOP SECRET security clearance with SCI eligibility.

Nice to have:

Experience working with product-focused software teams

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $288,000 — $350,000 USD