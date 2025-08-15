Technical Project Manager

Scale's Public Sector customer base is growing rapidly, and you will ensure that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners. As a member of our Public Sector Delivery team, you are a catalyst, willing to go deep, get technical, and drive change. You are the ultimate hands-on leader, triaging customer issues and support, using data and analytics to align internal resources around Scale’s hardest problems, and driving the creation of tools that add direct value to Scale’s Public Sector customers. All of this serves an ultimate goal of delivering outsize value in supporting our Public Sector customer’s AI/ML objectives.
Your natural inclination is to dive into both technology and organizational processes to craft effective solutions and gain efficiencies. You are biased towards finding not just one-off solutions, but repeatable and scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver on customer objectives. You have a track record of driving technical projects to completion, and stewarding lasting organizational change. And you are naturally empathetic, have high EQ, and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem solving, domain competence, and thoughtful, strategic discussions
You will:
- Drive innovation and transformation by diving deep into technical and operational challenges, solving undefined problems, and delivering impactful solutions for Public Sector customers
- Learn technical concepts and tools to necessary depth, leveraging that expertise to create solutions from scratch or drastically improve existing solutions
- Use data, analytics, and technical expertise to align internal resources and create tools that directly add value to customers in the public sector space
- Transition AI/ML technologies and processes into working federal products / solutions even when requirements are undefined or ambiguous
- Partner with engineering, operations, and other public sector teams to build and deliver AI systems tailored to unique government use cases in the computer vision and generative AI domains
- Lead a cross-functional team to exceed the customer’s AI/ML objectives
- Manage the long-term health of the customer base by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern
- Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers
- Address engineering problems alongside the product development teams
We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:
- 10+ years of professional experience, often in a customer-facing technical program management role in industry or government.
- Prior experience at an API technology company and / or managing technical customers using an API
- Prior experience delivering technical solutions to government customers
- Proficiency in Python, SQL or other programming languages
- A proven track record in B2B client facing roles and expanding client relationships
- A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving
Must Haves:
- An active TS/SCI clearance
- Willingness to travel at least 25% of the time
- A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem-solving
- An understanding of ML operations process
- A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Economics, Statistics, Engineering)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Minimum of 3 years of work experience on technical teams in industry or government
