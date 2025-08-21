Engineering Director, International Public Sector

We’re looking for an experienced engineering leader to drive the development of software and machine learning applications that serve government partners, mission-critical public sector and enterprise use cases. You’ll be responsible for setting the technical vision, leading cross-functional teams, and delivering secure, scalable systems that help governments adopt and deploy AI effectively.
This is a highly strategic role with direct impact on how we design, build, and deploy intelligent systems. You’ll own organizational planning, technical vision, management, and execution across global teams. You’ll partner closely with product, operations, and commercial leaders to ensure engineering outcomes are aligned with business priorities. You’ll also be responsible for building and scaling a high-performing engineering organization in Qatar, serving as a key part of our international technical leadership.
What you’ll do:
- Define and execute the technical strategy for core software and ML systems that power global products and services.
- Lead a multidisciplinary engineering team focused on reliability, scalability, and performance across production systems.
- Hire, structure, and grow a high-impact organization, with a strong focus on leadership development, technical excellence, and operational rigor.
- Collaborate closely with product, operations, and business teams to drive alignment between engineering investments and company goals.
- Own organizational and executional planning, including headcount, roadmaps, delivery milestones, and technical OKRs.
- Partner with senior leadership to inform broader business and product strategy based on technical opportunities and constraints.
- Champion engineering quality and velocity through thoughtful process design, tooling, and cultural leadership.
We’re looking for someone who:
- Has 10+ years of engineering experience, with at least 5 years in senior leadership roles hiring and managing teams and managers.
- Has a strong track record of delivering production-grade ML and software systems at scale.
- Brings deep experience building and scaling engineering organizations across multiple geographies and domains.
- Operates with clarity and urgency in high-ambiguity environments, with a focus on driving results.
- Is a strong communicator and collaborator, with the ability to influence technical and business decision-making at all levels.
- Has a deep understanding of software architecture, infrastructure, and applied machine learning systems.
- Is passionate about building diverse, high-performing teams and fostering an inclusive engineering culture.
- Preferred: Fluency in Arabic and able to communicate effectively with government stakeholders and regional partners.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
