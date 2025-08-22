Solutions Engineer - Robotics

The next frontier for AI is the physical world. At Scale, we're pioneering this shift, moving artificial intelligence from digital spaces into robotics and autonomous systems. Our Robotics team is building the data platform that will power the future of Physical AI. We are looking for a pivotal Solutions Engineer to join this team.

As a Solutions Engineer, you'll be a trusted technical partner, building deep relationships with some of the world's most innovative model builders and renowned robotics companies. You will partner closely with Product, Sales and Machine Learning Engineers to guide prospective customers through the pre-sales process, delivering customized demos and pilots that secure the "technical win." You'll define customer technical requirements, develop actionable Statements of Work, and collaborate with the delivery team on initial implementation. Your relentless curiosity about customer needs, combined with your expert knowledge of Scale's products will allow you to design creative and impactful solutions.

This is a critical role that directly influences multi-million dollar contracts and initiatives. You'll travel globally to conduct on-site technical workshops and scope new projects, while also leading demos and pilots for new prospects. You'll be part of a tight-knit, specialized team, influencing a rapidly growing business that is expanding into new product areas.

In this role, you will:

Partner with Scale Account Executives and Engagement Managers to deliver new customer pilots and grow technical relationships with existing clients.

Work with Product Engineering and Product Management to influence our product roadmap based on your frontline insights.

Become a domain expert in next-generation Robotics and physical AI (e.g. VLMs, VLAs, World Models)

Be accountable for the technical customer experience and commercial growth, expanding relationships and use cases with existing customers.

Collaborate with highly technical engineers at our customer sites to ensure satisfaction with our data, software platforms, and workflows.

Design and develop playbooks, demos, and other tools to ensure efficient and successful pilots and customer expansions.

Evangelize Scale by interacting with customers at major industry events and academic conferences.

You have:

A strong engineering background, preferably in Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields.

3+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java, and/or other scripting languages.

Hands-on experience in Robotics and Physical AI

Exceptional project management and interpersonal skills, strong attention to detail, and a strong sense of ownership.

The presentation skills and technical credibility to speak confidently with a variety of stakeholders, from executives to front-line engineers.

A high level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations.

Regular travel within the Bay Area.

International travel approximately once every two months.

Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy.

Bonus points if you have:

Prior sales, solutions engineering, or partnership experience with a track record of successfully achieving quota.

Ideally would have experience selling complex technical solutions to enterprises with deal sizes of $500K to $5M+.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $132,000 — $165,000 USD