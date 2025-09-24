About Scale
At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
We are looking for a strong Field Engineer to join our team. This role requires a strong technical background, customer problem-solving mindset, and hands-on experience with data processing and automation.
About the Role
As a Field Engineer, you will be an integral member of our engineering team, responsible for ensuring customers can efficiently integrate and utilize Scale’s solutions. You will work across backend systems, automation workflows, and API integrations while collaborating closely with Customer Success, Product, and Engineering teams.
You Will
- Own and manage technical relationships with customers, acting as the primary contact for API integration, debugging, and workflow optimization while ensuring seamless adoption of Scale’s solutions.
- Optimize and automate data pipelines and structured data processing through scripting and workflow improvements, ensuring efficiency and scalability.
- Develop and maintain internal tools, documentation, and SDKs to support customers and internal teams.
- Drive cross-functional collaboration with Engineering, Product, and Customer Success teams to enhance service delivery and advocate for technical improvements.
Who We’re Looking For
- You thrive on problem-solving and unblocking others. You enjoy being the go-to person for resolving technical challenges and finding the most efficient path forward.
- You are patient and customer-focused. Whether working with internal teams or external customers, you take the time to understand their needs, ask the right questions, and guide them toward the best solution.
- You bring clarity to complexity. You excel at turning ambiguous, scattered, or confusing requests into structured, actionable plans that drive real progress.
- You are an exceptional communicator. You proactively keep stakeholders informed, provide clear updates, and ensure issues are resolved within the promised timeline—never letting things fall through the cracks.
Ideally you’d have
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript (required); familiarity with Python is a plus.
- Experience working with REST APIs, debugging integration issues, and improving automation workflows.
- Familiarity with MongoDB or similar databases for managing structured data.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a structured approach to debugging and optimization.
- Ability to manage multiple customer requests efficiently while maintaining high service standards.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Why Join Scale?
- Work with top AI and ML experts to help shape the future of data-driven technology.
- Engage with cutting-edge customers, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
- Growth opportunities to transition into leadership or specialized technical roles.
- Competitive salary, equity options, and comprehensive benefits package.
- Fully remote-friendly environment with opportunities for in-person collaboration.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
