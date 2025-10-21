EPD Business Operations Lead, IPS

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Building custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens and government employees Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs Upskilling and AI advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As EPD Business Operations Lead in Doha, you will be the operational cornerstone for a key strategic region, designing, building, and running the critical systems that enable the team's hyper-growth and delivery success. You will help translate vision into execution, streamline how our technical team builds and ships products, and ensure clarity, alignment and operational excellence across a growing global team.

This is a role for someone who thrives at the intersection of product, people, and process - someone who can take ownership like a founder, operate like a systems designer, and execute like a product manager.

What you'll do

Be the connective tissue across the Engineering, Product and Design teams - driving alignment, clarity, and prioritization across all initiatives and projects

Own knowledge management and internal tooling, ensuring the team operates efficiently at scale. Deep expertise in Notion is critical - you’ll design, manage, and evolve the team’s central knowledge base, project trackers, decision logs etc

Build and maintain systems for project tracking, staffing and performance reporting

Partner with Finance and Legal to streamline procurement, budgeting, and contract processes to positively impact delivery timelines. You’ll also support the team on revenue recognition tracking and spend monitoring for projects.

Design and operationalize new processes that make product development and data delivery faster, higher quality and more predictable

Serve as a force multiplier for technical leadership - helping anticipate needs, prepare materials and communicate priorities internally and externally

Lead internal enablement and upskilling initiatives, ensuring the team continuously improves its product development muscle.





Ideally, you'd have

5+ years of experience in product, strategy or business operations roles, preferably within a high-growth technology company or top-tier consulting/finance firm.

Proven ability to design and scale systems that help technical teams operate with clarity and velocity.

Exceptional analytical skills with a penchant for digging deep into the data, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results.

Strong familiarity with Notion, plus adjacent productivity tools (e.g., Asana, Airtable, Coda, Slack integrations).

Experience working in or with the Middle East, with an understanding of the regional business and regulatory environment, is a plus.

Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Arabic is a strong advantage.





