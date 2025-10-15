Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Head of Procurement to join our growing finance team who can take ownership of all systems and processes as it relates to all aspects of vendor management, contract negotiation, and procurement at the Company. This role will be critical to help drive savings and support rapid growth both domestically and globally, ensuring that the Company is successful at maturing its procurement function. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.
The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is scrappy, will take ownership and has built out a procurement function in a previous role. You'll be someone who can drive instant savings through pushing vendors and ensuring we enter into deals that support the company’s strategies. We're looking for someone who is detail-oriented, has excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- Build the procurement function at Scale and drive key procurement related projects implementing controls, processes, and systems to support us as we scale the function.
- Analyze spending patterns to identify cost-savings opportunities and implement cost-reduction initiatives managing the budget and ensuring compliance with financial policies and initiatives.
- Establish and oversee robust supplier selection, negotiation, and related processes using market analysis and metrics, RFPs, and data-driven methods.
- Collaborating cross-functionally with Ops, Finance, HR, Legal, Security, to both support initiatives, ensuring the supply chain meets the broader strategic needs of the team, and establish robust partnership and relationships with associated vendors.
- Assist with other ad hoc projects as needed
What we’re looking for:
- Minimum 15 years of relevant end to end procurement experience including Companies with 1,000+ employees and a global presence and subsidiaries
- Extensive experience in management of procurement, sourcing, supply chain management, and an advanced knowledge of procurement systems and the related integration (Ironclad to Coupa, to ERP, etc.)
- Ability to develop and implement procurement strategies that align with the organization's goals, as well as strong negotiation skills that enable us to secure favorable terms and conditions with vendors.
- Proficiency in data analysis and market research to inform decision-making and identify cost-saving opportunities including an up-to-date understanding of industry trends, market conditions, and sourcing strategies.
- Familiarity with relevant regulations, compliance requirements, and risk management practices in procurement.
- Excellent interpersonal, relationship building, and communication skills to interact effectively with internal stakeholders and external suppliers fostering long-term relationships.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver results on time and within budget.
- Solid understanding of budgeting, cost controls, and financial analysis related to procurement.
- Outstanding work ethic, a self-starter who is passionate about helping and serving others
- Experience in driving change and improving processes within the procurement function
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
