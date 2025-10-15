Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Head of Procurement to join our growing finance team who can take ownership of all systems and processes as it relates to all aspects of vendor management, contract negotiation, and procurement at the Company. This role will be critical to help drive savings and support rapid growth both domestically and globally, ensuring that the Company is successful at maturing its procurement function. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.

The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is scrappy, will take ownership and has built out a procurement function in a previous role. You'll be someone who can drive instant savings through pushing vendors and ensuring we enter into deals that support the company’s strategies. We're looking for someone who is detail-oriented, has excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!

What you’ll be doing:

Build the procurement function at Scale and drive key procurement related projects implementing controls, processes, and systems to support us as we scale the function.

Analyze spending patterns to identify cost-savings opportunities and implement cost-reduction initiatives managing the budget and ensuring compliance with financial policies and initiatives.

Establish and oversee robust supplier selection, negotiation, and related processes using market analysis and metrics, RFPs, and data-driven methods.

Collaborating cross-functionally with Ops, Finance, HR, Legal, Security, to both support initiatives, ensuring the supply chain meets the broader strategic needs of the team, and establish robust partnership and relationships with associated vendors.

Assist with other ad hoc projects as needed

What we’re looking for:

Minimum 15 years of relevant end to end procurement experience including Companies with 1,000+ employees and a global presence and subsidiaries

Extensive experience in management of procurement, sourcing, supply chain management, and an advanced knowledge of procurement systems and the related integration (Ironclad to Coupa, to ERP, etc.)

Ability to develop and implement procurement strategies that align with the organization's goals, as well as strong negotiation skills that enable us to secure favorable terms and conditions with vendors.

Proficiency in data analysis and market research to inform decision-making and identify cost-saving opportunities including an up-to-date understanding of industry trends, market conditions, and sourcing strategies.

Familiarity with relevant regulations, compliance requirements, and risk management practices in procurement.

Excellent interpersonal, relationship building, and communication skills to interact effectively with internal stakeholders and external suppliers fostering long-term relationships.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver results on time and within budget.

Solid understanding of budgeting, cost controls, and financial analysis related to procurement.

Outstanding work ethic, a self-starter who is passionate about helping and serving others

Experience in driving change and improving processes within the procurement function

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $205,800 — $257,250 USD