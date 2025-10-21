Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.

We are hiring a Privacy Program Manager to take responsibility for the design and implementation of Scale’s privacy and data protection program. You will join a creative, fast-moving, and solutions-oriented team collaborating internally with stakeholders at Scale and externally with our customers and partners and advisors. We are looking for a relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented privacy and data protection specialist who can design effective and scalable operational processes while employing an empathetic interpersonal style that can build bridges across stakeholders and be flexible working on projects key to the company. This position is located in San Francisco. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we’d love to hear from you!

You will:

Design, document, implement, operationalize, and maintain policies and procedures to support adherence with privacy and data protection laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA, and GLBA

Partner with legal colleagues, and product, engineering, operations, people operations, compliance, and security teams to implement and evangelize a business-minded privacy and data protection program

Conduct privacy risk assessments and develop prioritized mitigation strategies in collaboration with key stakeholders

Develop and oversee processes for privacy impact assessments, data subject rights processing, cookie compliance, customer data deletion requests, privacy questionnaires, and data protection audits

Strengthen the company culture of privacy and data protection through thoughtful communication, clear guidance, and high-impact training programs

Ideally you’d have:

Bachelor’s degree

3+ years of privacy and data protection program experience, a plus if you have built out or matured any privacy and data protection programs

Experience leading cross-functional projects from conception to launch

A track record of taking initiative and being resourceful to accomplish ambitious goals

Effective organizational skills and and ability to juggle many competing priorities

Experience with basic data analysis and reporting and an aptitude for using data-driven approaches wherever possible

An ability to translate between business and technical risk and communicate clearly to business and technical audiences

Roll-up your sleeves and a get things done attitude to tackle projects large and small, and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Deep interest in machine learning technology and applications

Excellent organizational and communications skills

Nice to haves:

CIPP or CIPM certification

Experience in a regulated industry and/or tech start up

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $134,400 — $168,000 USD