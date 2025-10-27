Scale’s Enterprise Applications business is growing faster than ever in the quest to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As an AI Deployment Strategist Manager you will be on the front lines of ensuring that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners.

As a member of our Deployment leadership team, you’ll be accountable for establishing customer relationships, identifying new project opportunities, driving revenue, hitting delivery SLAs, and maintaining quality standards through your team. You will work closely with Scale’s Enterprise customers, where you will be accountable for your team's entire portfolio of engagements, guiding them from new opportunity identification through successful delivery.

You are the forefront of Scale’s contact with our Enterprise customers, working with and being an advocate for customer data leaders and engineering/operations teams. You have a strong interest in and understanding of how high-quality GenAI solutions can influence business outcomes. You are the voice of the customer, responsible for the execution of customer projects. Within Scale, you will work cross-functionally with the FDE team, Finance, Product and Leadership to ensure that project execution and delivery is aligned with customer expectations.

The ideal candidate is customer-driven, analytical, outcome-focused, data-oriented, and above all someone who drives and inspires results with and through their teams.

You will own:

People Leadership & Development: Lead, hire, and mentor a high-performing team of AI Deployment Strategists, fostering their career growth and development through continuous feedback, coaching, and performance management.

Culture & Team Performance: Cultivate a collaborative and positive team culture that promotes ownership and high performance.

Operational Excellence & Scale: Define, implement, and refine scalable processes and best practices for the Engagement Management function to drive operational excellence and improve efficiency.

Performance Management & KPIs: Establish and track key performance indicators (KPIs) for the team, ensuring consistent on-time delivery, high-quality standards, and revenue consumption for our customers.

Strategic Portfolio & Risk Management: Provide strategic oversight for key customer engagements, managing the portfolio's long-term health by identifying and mitigating risks.

Senior Escalation & Resolution: Act as a key point of escalation for customer issues, working cross-functionally to resolve blockers and ensure customer expectations are met.

Act as a key point of escalation for customer issues, working cross-functionally to resolve blockers and ensure customer expectations are met. Product & Strategy Feedback Loop: Create an effective feedback loop between your team, our customers, and Scale's Product and leadership teams to inform strategy and product development.

Ideally, you’d have:

8+ years of work experience in high-growth, high-ambiguity environments. Successful candidates have had experience in MBB consulting, banking or private equity or as a technical product or program management role in the tech industry, but we are open to alternative profiles.

2+ years of experience managing a team effectively

A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Economics, Statistics, Engineering or STEM field)

A proven track record in B2B client facing roles and building and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand the ML concepts and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communications, particularly in slide presentations and exec communications

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Willingness to travel 40-60% depending on customer and deployment needs

Nice to have:

Deeper industry knowledge in healthcare, consumer, financial services

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $189,000 — $236,250 USD