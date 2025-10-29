Strategic Finance Manager

We are building out the Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions for Scale. The Finance team drives strategic, financial, and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team to make critical decisions across Scale.

We’re looking for a high-performing, all-rounded finance athlete to join our team and support the rapidly growing Generative AI (GenAI) business. You’ll collaborate closely with Product, Operations, Growth, and Go-to-Market leaders to bring financial rigor to decision-making, develop actionable insights that drive strategy, and build scalable systems as the business expands.

This role is ideal for someone with 4-6 years of experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment. Someone who thrives in ambiguity, can juggle multiple workstreams, and brings a mix of analytical rigor, business acumen, and strong execution.

You will:

Own and evolve part of the GenAI financial forecasting model, driving accuracy and insight across planning cycles

Support reporting and performance management, including weekly and monthly reviews, consolidations, and ad hoc analyses

Partner with GenAI leadership and cross functional teams to evaluate and execute key strategic and operational initiatives that scale the business multifold

Conduct financial analyses and build business cases for new products, partnerships, and investments

Collaborate with Accounting, and Corporate Finance to improve close, reporting, and planning cadences

Continuously improve financial processes and systems to enhance scalability, forecast precision, and data visibility

Ideally, you'd have:

4–6 years of experience in Strategic Finance, FP&A, or Business Operations, ideally within a high-growth technology company

2 years of investment banking experience at a top-tier firm

Strong analytical and financial modeling skills; ability to translate complex data into actionable insights

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to distill complexity into clear narratives for non-finance stakeholders

Advanced proficiency in Excel, Google Sheets, and PowerPoint; strong command of financial modeling best practices

Experience with SQL or Business Intelligence tools (e.g., Looker, Tableau)

Familiarity with Anaplan, Adaptive Insights, or other planning systems

Nice to haves:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Engineering, or a related field

Prior experience supporting Product, Engineering, Growth, or Operations teams within a technology company

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $147,000 — $183,750 USD