The GTM Architect, Enterprise will report to the Head of Enterprise GTM and will own the operating systems, measurement, and engagement model that power Scale AI’s enterprise revenue motion. This role is responsible for designing and running the enterprise GTM architecture across RevOps, sales performance, and cross-functional execution, ensuring Scale’s largest and most strategic accounts are engaged with rigor, consistency, and impact.
This is a senior, highly visible role that partners closely with Enterprise Sales leadership, Finance, Marketing, Product, and Solutions Engineering. The GTM Architect will bring a strong point of view on how Scale engages enterprise accounts, how performance is measured, and how teams operate day-to-day to drive predictable growth. Over time, this role will have the opportunity to build and lead a GTM / RevOps team.
In this role, you will:
- Own and evolve Scale’s enterprise GTM operating model, including account engagement strategy, funnel design, and sales execution standards
- Design and manage the enterprise RevOps systems stack (e.g., CRM, forecasting, reporting, planning tools) to support scalable growth
- Define, track, and operationalize core enterprise GTM metrics across pipeline health, deal velocity, forecast accuracy, and rep productivity
- Establish and run sales operating cadences including pipeline reviews, forecast calls, QBRs, and performance reviews
- Partner with Sales Leadership and Finance to design, implement, and maintain enterprise sales compensation plans, including quota governance and attainment reporting
- Build executive-level dashboards and reporting to support GTM decision-making and leadership visibility
- Serve as a strategic thought partner to Enterprise Sales leaders, bringing a strong opinion on how accounts should be covered, prioritized, and engaged
- Act as the connective tissue across Sales, Marketing, Finance, Product, and Solutions Engineering for enterprise GTM planning and execution
- Support annual and quarterly planning efforts including territory design, capacity modeling, headcount planning, and quota setting
- Ensure data integrity, process clarity, and operational discipline across all enterprise GTM motions
- Initially operate as a senior individual contributor, with a clear path to hiring, developing, and leading a high-impact GTM / RevOps team
Ideally, You Will Have:
- 8–12+ years of experience in RevOps, Sales Ops, or GTM Strategy roles, with deep exposure to enterprise sales environments
- Experience supporting complex, multi-stakeholder enterprise sales motions in high-growth B2B SaaS or platform companies
- Proven ownership of sales systems, forecasting, and performance measurement at scale
- Hands-on experience designing and managing enterprise sales compensation plans and reporting
- Strong understanding of enterprise GTM metrics, planning cycles, and operating cadences
- A clear point of view on how enterprise accounts should be engaged and how to operationalize that engagement at scale
- Comfort influencing senior sales leaders and executives without direct authority
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including experience building executive-level materials and dashboards
- Strong command of GTM systems and tools (e.g., Salesforce, Clari, planning and reporting tools)
- High attention to detail paired with the ability to operate at a strategic altitude
- Demonstrated ability to operate as a senior IC with the ambition and capability to build and lead a team over time
- Technical curiosity or experience working alongside technical products and teams; familiarity with AI, ML, or data platforms is a plus
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
