About Scale
Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. To build the best models, you need the best data—and Scale delivers exactly that. Our Generative AI Platform uses enterprise data to safely customize powerful foundation models, unlocking AI value across industries. The Scale Data Engine provides end-to-end capabilities for data collection, curation, annotation, model evaluation, safety, and optimization.
We power many of the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative systems through world-class RLHF, data generation, evaluation, and alignment. Leading technology companies (Microsoft, Meta), enterprises (Fox, Accenture), AI innovators (OpenAI, Cohere), and U.S. Government agencies (U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force) trust Scale to deliver the mission-critical data and infrastructure behind their AI initiatives.
As Scale continues rapid growth, our Recruiting team is essential to achieving our ambitious technical hiring goals. We’re seeking a skilled Technical Sourcer to partner closely with our Engineering and AI organizations, hiring world-class Software Engineers, Applied AI Engineers, and Machine Learning Engineers.
This is a high-impact role where you will shape hiring strategy, build top talent pipelines, and deliver an exceptional candidate experience that reflects Scale’s values of excellence, velocity, and innovation.
What We’re Looking For:
Bonus Points:
This is a Contract role, the salary range for this position is $60 - 70 per hour. This position is tied to our San Francisco office and requires coming into the office 3 times a week. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.