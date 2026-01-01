About Scale

Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. To build the best models, you need the best data—and Scale delivers exactly that. Our Generative AI Platform uses enterprise data to safely customize powerful foundation models, unlocking AI value across industries. The Scale Data Engine provides end-to-end capabilities for data collection, curation, annotation, model evaluation, safety, and optimization.

We power many of the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative systems through world-class RLHF, data generation, evaluation, and alignment. Leading technology companies (Microsoft, Meta), enterprises (Fox, Accenture), AI innovators (OpenAI, Cohere), and U.S. Government agencies (U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force) trust Scale to deliver the mission-critical data and infrastructure behind their AI initiatives.

The Role

As Scale continues rapid growth, our Recruiting team is essential to achieving our ambitious technical hiring goals. We’re seeking a skilled Technical Sourcer to partner closely with our Engineering and AI organizations, hiring world-class Software Engineers, Applied AI Engineers, and Machine Learning Engineers.

This is a high-impact role where you will shape hiring strategy, build top talent pipelines, and deliver an exceptional candidate experience that reflects Scale’s values of excellence, velocity, and innovation.

What You’ll Do:

Review and screen inbound applicants to identify high-potential candidates.





to identify high-potential candidates. Drive strategic outbound sourcing efforts to attract top-tier talent across a variety of roles spanning software engineering, AI/ML, and/or product talent.





to attract top-tier talent across a variety of roles spanning software engineering, AI/ML, and/or product talent. Partner closely with hiring managers and business leaders to understand team needs, then design and execute sourcing strategies that deliver results.





to understand team needs, then design and execute sourcing strategies that deliver results. Adapt and evolve with our processes as the company grows, always seeking ways to improve efficiency and impact.





as the company grows, always seeking ways to improve efficiency and impact. Stay informed on talent market trends , salary benchmarks, and competitive intel to help shape hiring strategies.





, salary benchmarks, and competitive intel to help shape hiring strategies. Use data to inform your work —track key metrics and translate insights into actionable recommendations for hiring partners.





—track key metrics and translate insights into actionable recommendations for hiring partners. Collaborate cross-functionally with recruiters, coordinators, and interviewers to ensure a smooth and transparent candidate experience.





with recruiters, coordinators, and interviewers to ensure a smooth and transparent candidate experience. Build strong, trust-based relationships with candidates, understanding their goals and ensuring an exceptional, personalized journey from first contact to close.





What We’re Looking For:

2+ years of sourcing or recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.





A proven track record of sourcing top talent.





Strong market mapping and talent research skills—you know how to uncover hard-to-find profiles and where they live.





A data-driven mindset with the ability to communicate metrics and insights to stakeholders.





Passion for delivering an outstanding candidate experience, including being the go-to liaison for candidate updates and support.





Bonus Points:

Experience working in an early-stage startup or ambiguous environment.





Exposure to full-cycle recruiting, or a strong interest in developing those skills.





Comfort managing candidate communications end-to-end with a white-glove, personalized approach.





This is a Contract role, the salary range for this position is $60 - 70 per hour. This position is tied to our San Francisco office and requires coming into the office 3 times a week. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.