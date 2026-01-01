The Public Sector software engineers (SWEs) create the core product building blocks forward-deployed teams use to develop agentic capabilities that function across multiple domains. SWEs responsibilities include building the systems required to ingest and process federal datasets to support real-time decision-making in contested environments. We develop novel agentic enabling capabilities that includes:

Create multi-layered guardrails around agents

Optimize data retrieval for agents

Orchestrate fleets of asynchronous agents

Automatically alerts users to deviations in data

Illustrating how an agent reached a decision

As a Staff Software Engineer, you will orchestrate the implementation of vertical features and horizontal capabilities to include mentoring other engineers on defining requirements with stakeholders and communication tradeoffs of technical implementations on feature and capabilities until they are accepted by the stakeholders.

You will: Orchestrate feature implementation across the Federal engineering team to ensure architectural consistency.

Define technical strategy for agentic guardrails, explainability, and fleet orchestration.

Ensure system reliability and performance across multiple security classifications and network types.

Mentor engineers in the process of defining requirements with stakeholders and gathering acceptance.

Communicate high-level technical trade-offs and implementation strategies to senior government stakeholders and Scale C-Suite members.

Influence the long-term product strategy and technical roadmap for the Federal business unit.

Consult on the architecture of AI-powered solutions for large-scale federal contracts.

Ideally you will have:

Full Stack Development: Proficiency in front-end, back-end development and infrastructure, including experience with modern web development frameworks, programming languages, and databases

Cloud-Native Technologies: Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment. Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes) is a plus

Data Engineering: Knowledge of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and experience in building data pipelines to integrate and process diverse data sources. Understanding of data modeling, data warehousing, and data governance principles

AI Application Integration: Familiarity with integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) and building agentic workflows. Understanding of prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agent orchestration is beneficial.

Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex challenges and devise effective solutions. Ability to think critically, identify root causes, and propose innovative approaches to overcome technical obstacles

Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and customers. Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences and foster a collaborative work environment

Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to embrace new technologies, learn new skills, and adapt to defining and evolving project requirements. Ability to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software engineering

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $252,000 — $362,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Hawaii, Washington DC, Texas, Colorado is: $227,200 — $326,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis is: $188,800 — $272,000 USD