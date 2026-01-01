At Scale, we develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. Scale’s product marketing team is responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness and adoption for Scale’s offering.

We understand our customers’ needs and challenges and ensure that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, research, sales, comms, and the broader marketing team to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels.

This role sits at the center of Scale’s GenAI data products, which power the world’s leading AI labs. As one of the largest providers of high-quality AI training data, we’ve built our reputation on speed, quality, frontier research, and a growing suite of multimodal data capabilities.

The market is evolving fast, and we’re looking for a marketer who can go on offense to sharpen our narrative and build a playbook that earns the trust of the AI community. The ideal candidate combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution.

You will:

Own positioning and messaging for Scale’s GenAI data products, articulating our differentiation on data quality, delivery speed, and multimodal breadth in a way that resonates with AI researchers and technical buyers.

Lead the content and social strategy for Scale Labs’ dedicated online presence, taking a research-native approach that earns attention and credibility from the AI community.

Build and maintain competitive intelligence and a sharp point of view on the data market, arming the team with differentiated positioning as the market evolves.

Partner with Scale Labs researchers to amplify published work - leaderboards, benchmarks, and research papers - and translate it into pipeline and demand generation for the GenAI business

Develop go-to-market strategies for new data offerings and modalities, working closely with product and sales to drive awareness and build market momentum.

Collaborate cross-functionally with sales, engineering, and research to ensure consistent, compelling messaging across every customer touchpoint.

Ideally, you’d have:

5+ years of experience in product marketing, with a track record of marketing technical products to developer or research audiences.

Strong technical fluency and passion for AI. You can hold a credible conversation about AI/ML fundamentals, training, and the role of data quality in model performance.

Experience building social-native content and community strategies on platforms like X, with an instinct for what resonates with technical practitioners

Excellent written communication and storytelling skills — you can make complex technical concepts compelling without oversimplifying them.

Ability to work across functions and move fast in a dynamic, high-stakes environment.

Nice to haves:

Familiarity with the AI training data market, or adjacent data and infrastructure spaces.

An existing network or relationships within the AI research community.

Experience navigating competitive markets where differentiation requires more than feature comparisons.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco and New York is: $155,200 — $194,000 USD