Scale AI builds the data infrastructure that powers the world’s most advanced AI. We are the trusted data partner behind frontier model makers and enterprise AI teams — providing the high-quality training data, evaluation frameworks, and human-feedback systems that make models smarter, safer, and more capable.

Scale operates as a two-sided marketplace. On the demand side, our customers — leading AI labs and enterprises — need precisely labeled, expert-curated data to train and evaluate their models. On the supply side, we work with a global network of 500,000+ skilled contributors across 100+ countries who perform the complex annotation, evaluation, and data-generation tasks that fuel AI progress. Product Managers at Scale sit at the intersection of these two sides, shaping the systems, tooling, and experiences that make this marketplace work at unprecedented quality and scale.

We are hiring Product Managers across multiple teams within our GenAI organization. These roles span both demand-side products (the tools and platforms our customers interact with) and supply-side products (the systems that power our contributor ecosystem). Each role offers the opportunity to work on high-impact, technically complex problems at the frontier of AI — with dedicated engineering, design, and data science teams.

About the Role

Scale’s GenAI platform is how the world’s leading AI companies — from frontier model labs to Fortune 500 enterprises — create the training data that makes their models best-in-class. As a PM here, you are building the systems that directly shape AI model quality.

These roles are deeply cross-functional. You will work with dedicated engineering, design, and data science teams, as well as operations, finance, growth, and customer-facing stakeholders. The problems are technically complex, the pace is fast, and the impact is measurable.

Whether you are on the demand side (shaping the products customers use to create and evaluate training data) or the supply side (building the systems that power our global contributor marketplace), you will own your product area end-to-end — from strategy to execution to instrumentation.

Scale is a growth-stage company with the resources of a well-funded leader and the urgency of a startup. PMs here operate with significant autonomy, ship frequently, and are expected to be deeply analytical and hands-on.

Example Product Management Openings:

Task UX (Demand Side) — Own the end-to-end tasking product. You will define how tasks are designed, how contributors interact with multi-turn chat interfaces, and how in-task quality is measured and enforced across diverse conversational modalities. This is a critical surface area for training the next generation of models.

Multi-Dimensional Quality (Demand Side) — Own Scale’s MDQ measurement framework, the CoPilot assisted-annotation experience, and our data pipeline connectivity layer. You will drive the core data quality infrastructure that customers depend on — defining how quality is decomposed, measured, and surfaced, while building AI-assisted tooling that helps contributors produce higher-quality outputs faster.

Pay & Incentives (Supply Side) — This PM owns the payment and incentive systems that serve Scale’s global contributor base. You will ensure 500,000+ contributors across 100+ countries are paid accurately and on time, set pay rates methodically by skill and geography, and design incentive structures that balance cost efficiency, data quality, and contributor satisfaction. This role sits at the intersection of marketplace economics, global payments operations, and contributor experience.

You Will

Set the product strategy and roadmap for your area, grounded in customer needs, data analysis, and business impact

Develop and execute a data-driven product roadmap through close collaboration with senior leadership, engineering, operations, data science, analytics, and design

Translate customer and internal-user needs into clear, well-defined functional and technical requirements backed by data analysis and deep understanding of your users

Guide and interface closely with engineering and data teams to define scope, review and refine technical capabilities, prioritize projects for release, and identify new opportunities

Build long-term instrumentation, monitoring, and evaluation capabilities for product performance tracking and insight generation

Establish business cases and projected return on investment to identify and prioritize opportunities

Partner with finance and business leaders to manage impact on the profitability and growth of the overall business

Communicate product vision, strategy, and progress to executive stakeholders and cross-functional partners

Ideally, You’d Have

4–10 years of experience in Product Management in the tech industry, with scope appropriate to level (L4: 4–6 yrs, L5: 6–8 yrs, L6: 8–10+ yrs)

Strong business acumen and analytical rigor, with demonstrated success driving products in ambiguous, high-growth environments

Experience translating complex technical systems into clear product strategies — comfort engaging deeply with engineering and data science teams

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, capable of influencing across technical and non-technical audiences

Experience building products from the ground up and iterating through the scaling journey of a business

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in a quantitative, engineering, or related discipline

Nice to Have:

Experience in AI/ML, data infrastructure, or marketplace businesses

Strong understanding of the AI landscape — model training workflows, data labeling, evaluation, and deployment

Experience with global payment systems, contributor/gig-economy platforms, or trust & safety domains

Experience working at high-growth startups or scaling consumer/enterprise platforms

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $205,600 — $257,000 USD