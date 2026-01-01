Scale AI builds the data infrastructure that powers the world’s most advanced AI. We are the trusted data partner behind frontier model makers and enterprise AI teams — providing the high-quality training data, evaluation frameworks, and human-feedback systems that make models smarter, safer, and more capable.
Scale operates as a two-sided marketplace. On the demand side, our customers — leading AI labs and enterprises — need precisely labeled, expert-curated data to train and evaluate their models. On the supply side, we work with a global network of 500,000+ skilled contributors across 100+ countries who perform the complex annotation, evaluation, and data-generation tasks that fuel AI progress. Product Managers at Scale sit at the intersection of these two sides, shaping the systems, tooling, and experiences that make this marketplace work at unprecedented quality and scale.
We are hiring Product Managers across multiple teams within our GenAI organization. These roles span both demand-side products (the tools and platforms our customers interact with) and supply-side products (the systems that power our contributor ecosystem). Each role offers the opportunity to work on high-impact, technically complex problems at the frontier of AI — with dedicated engineering, design, and data science teams.
Example Product Management Openings:
Task UX (Demand Side) — Own the end-to-end tasking product. You will define how tasks are designed, how contributors interact with multi-turn chat interfaces, and how in-task quality is measured and enforced across diverse conversational modalities. This is a critical surface area for training the next generation of models.
Multi-Dimensional Quality (Demand Side) — Own Scale’s MDQ measurement framework, the CoPilot assisted-annotation experience, and our data pipeline connectivity layer. You will drive the core data quality infrastructure that customers depend on — defining how quality is decomposed, measured, and surfaced, while building AI-assisted tooling that helps contributors produce higher-quality outputs faster.
Pay & Incentives (Supply Side) — This PM owns the payment and incentive systems that serve Scale’s global contributor base. You will ensure 500,000+ contributors across 100+ countries are paid accurately and on time, set pay rates methodically by skill and geography, and design incentive structures that balance cost efficiency, data quality, and contributor satisfaction. This role sits at the intersection of marketplace economics, global payments operations, and contributor experience.
Nice to Have:
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.