Scale’s rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Full Stack Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications, to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Collaborate with senior engineers to implement features for public sector clients, including spending time with the client to understand user feedback and assist with delivery.

Develop and maintain full-stack components that integrate with AI models, focusing on building responsive UIs and reliable backend APIs.

Assist in deploying and monitoring applications within cloud environments, ensuring basic system stability and security.

Help build and refine reusable features that support diverse international client use cases.

Work within a multi-disciplinary team of design, product, and data specialists to build robust features that follow established technical architectures.

Ideally you’d have:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related quantitative field

Professional full-stack experience with a focus on React, TypeScript, and Python/Node.js. Familiarity with Next.js and NoSQL/Relational databases, along with exposure to containerization (Docker) and cloud deployments.

Experience building and deploying web applications with a good understanding of cloud fundamentals and scalable coding practices.

A self-starting approach to navigate ambiguous requirements and deliver reliable software.

Nice to haves:

Proficient in Arabic

Experience working cross functionally with operations

Experience building solutions with LLMs