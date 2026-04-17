Department
Engineering
Senior Full-Stack Software Engineer, (Forward Deployed), GPS
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale’s rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs
- Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI
As a Full Stack Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications, to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.
At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.
You will:
- Partner with public sector clients to scope, collect feedback and implement solutions for complex problems, including spending up to two weeks per month in client offices for feedback and delivery.
- Architect production-grade applications that integrate AI models with full-stack frameworks, managing everything from interactive UIs to backend APIs and systems.
- Deploy and manage infrastructure within cloud environments, ensuring the highest levels of system integrity, security, scalability, and long-term reliability.
- Contribute to core platform features designed to be reused across diverse international client use cases.
- Partner with design, product, and data teams to build robust applications aligned with the broader technical architecture.
Ideally you’d have:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related quantitative field
- 5+ years of post-graduation, full-stack engineering experience with demonstrated proficiency in React (required), TypeScript, Next.js, Python, Node.js, PostgreSQL or MongoDB plus hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and Azure/AWS/GCP.
- Proven ability to architect scalable, production-grade applications with a strong handle on cloud environments and infrastructure health.
- Experience working directly within customer infrastructure to deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot complex, end-to-end solutions.
- A self-starting approach with the technical maturity to navigate ambiguous requirements and deliver reliable software.
- Driven async communication methodologies to reduce communication frictions
Nice to haves:
- Proficient in Arabic
- Past experience working in a forward deployed engineer / dedicated customer engineer role
- Experience working cross functionally with operations
- Experience building solutions with LLMs and a deep understanding of the overall Gen AI landscape
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.