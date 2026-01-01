Scale’s Enterprise Applications business is growing faster than ever in the quest to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As an AI Deployment Strategist Intern, you will work alongside our DSG team, helping our largest customers build, launch, and scale groundbreaking GenAI solutions that redefine their industries. You will support deployment success and contribute foundational industry knowledge to our team, helping turn bold ideas into real impact and ensuring engagements run smoothly.
In this role, you will work directly with data, engineering, business, and AI leaders at some of the world’s top Enterprises. You will support projects from early scoping through delivery and expansion, contributing to measurable business outcomes. Within Scale, you will collaborate closely with Machine Learning, Engineering, and Finance teams to streamline execution, improve processes, and shape our approach to enterprise delivery. The outcome of a DSG Intern’s time at Scale should include tangible contributions to live enterprise accounts and the creation of structured intelligence artifacts that benefit the Enterprise Business Unit.
Interns will also participate in weekly sessions with DSG leaders, gain exposure to cross-functional teams across Engineering, Product, and GTM, and receive structured feedback throughout the program.
This is a fast-moving, high-impact internship that provides exposure to customer strategy, operations, product strategy and execution. You will work closely with DSGs who serve as the voice of the customer and support the execution of customer projects.
During the internship, you will contribute to:
Industry & Vertical Intelligence: Conduct outside-in research to develop structured insights on enterprise industries and AI opportunities, producing briefs that support account strategy and go-to-market efforts
Ideally, you’d have:
Nice to have:
Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this internship position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $15,000 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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