Scale’s Enterprise Applications business is growing faster than ever in the quest to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As an AI Deployment Strategist Intern, you will work alongside our DSG team, helping our largest customers build, launch, and scale groundbreaking GenAI solutions that redefine their industries. You will support deployment success and contribute foundational industry knowledge to our team, helping turn bold ideas into real impact and ensuring engagements run smoothly.

In this role, you will work directly with data, engineering, business, and AI leaders at some of the world’s top Enterprises. You will support projects from early scoping through delivery and expansion, contributing to measurable business outcomes. Within Scale, you will collaborate closely with Machine Learning, Engineering, and Finance teams to streamline execution, improve processes, and shape our approach to enterprise delivery. The outcome of a DSG Intern’s time at Scale should include tangible contributions to live enterprise accounts and the creation of structured intelligence artifacts that benefit the Enterprise Business Unit.

Interns will also participate in weekly sessions with DSG leaders, gain exposure to cross-functional teams across Engineering, Product, and GTM, and receive structured feedback throughout the program.

This is a fast-moving, high-impact internship that provides exposure to customer strategy, operations, product strategy and execution. You will work closely with DSGs who serve as the voice of the customer and support the execution of customer projects.

During the internship, you will contribute to:

Client Leadership & Growth: Support DSGs in managing relationships with enterprise customers and help ensure engagements run smoothly and deliver value

Flawless Delivery & Execution: Support delivery across workstreams by helping track timelines, deployment milestones, and operational processes

Strategic Account Expansion: Conduct research and analysis to help identify new opportunities within verticals and existing accounts that may drive business impact

Cross-Functional Problem Solving: Collaborate with EPD, Finance, and Operations teams while supporting operational improvements and delivery processes

Strategic Feedback Loop: Prepare structured insights and executive-ready materials that help inform product strategy and enterprise delivery approaches

Mastering Complexity & Ambiguity: Help bring structure and clarity to complex projects through research, analysis, and structured deliverables

Industry & Vertical Intelligence: Conduct outside-in research to develop structured insights on enterprise industries and AI opportunities, producing briefs that support account strategy and go-to-market efforts

Ideally, you’d have:

Currently pursuing an MBA or graduate degree with prior experience in consulting (MBB), banking, private equity, technology, or a related analytical field. Prior 4+ years of work experience in high-growth, high-ambiguity environments

A technical background (education or professional experience within CS, Economics, Statistics, Engineering or STEM field)

Exposure to GenAI solutions via your current role or personal projects

A proven track record in building and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand core AI / ML concepts and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Nice to have:

Exposure to enterprise AI or data infrastructure products

Deeper industry knowledge in healthcare, consumer, financial services

Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this internship position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $15,000 per month.



