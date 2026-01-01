Scale is building AI for the world’s most important decisions. From the front lines of national defense to the core of global enterprise, we provide the data engine and agentic infrastructure that powers the next generation of American and allied interests.

As a Defense Deployment Strategist, you will be responsible for bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI research and mission-critical production. You will lead the charge in deploying Agentic AI — autonomous, reasoning systems — into the heart of defense workflows, ensuring that our nation's most complex decisions are supported by the world’s best technology.

Deployment Strategist

We are looking for a powerhouse executive account leader who understands that winning in the DoW isn't about a successful 6-month pilot; it’s about Program of Record integration. You will focus on landing and transitioning high-stakes prototypes into full-scale enterprise deployments, navigating the complexities of the Valley of Death by securing executive sponsorship and programmed funding.

Responsibilities:

This is an individual contributor role with heavy leadership expectations. You are the "CEO of the Account," responsible for the following:

Full-Spectrum Capture & Quota Ownership: Carry and exceed a multi-million dollar annual revenue quota. You are responsible for the entire lifecycle: from identifying the top of funnel opportunity and shaping requirements to the final contract award and revenue recognition.

Tactical Execution: You don't just delegate; you execute. You will personally draft high-impact white papers, lead the development of complex proposals, architect deal structures, and navigate the nuances of defense contracting.

Operational Transition: Once the deal is signed, your job isn't over. You will continue to lead the account, ensuring that the delivery team (Engagement Managers, Technical PMs, Engineers, and Product) enables mission success. You are the primary point of contact for the customer, ensuring the pilot doesn't just work, but scales.

Renewal, Expansion, & Growth: Own the long-term account strategy. You are responsible for identifying the next use case, securing the follow-on funding, and driving the 10x growth that turns a single deployment into a department-wide enterprise standard.

Direct Agentic Solutioning: Work in the weeds with technical teams and end-users to co-design Agentic AI workflows. You must be able to translate a customer’s vision into a specific technical requirement that our engineers can build against.

SI & Prime Orchestration: In partnership with Scale’s Partner Managers, you will actively manage and negotiate with Tier 1 Systems Integrators (SIs) and Defense Primes to ensure Scale is the agentic AI engine of their larger programs. You will be the lead negotiator for sub-contracting and teaming agreements.

Requirements:

Experience: 10+ years of experience in complex enterprise IT sales or business development specifically within the DoW/IC.

Proven Track Record: You have successfully closed and implemented multi-year deals exceeding $25M. You know how to get a line item in the budget.

Domain Expertise: Deep understanding of the DoW’s modernization priorities, specifically in AI/ML, computer vision, or autonomous systems.

The Valley of Death Navigator: You have a demonstrated ability to transition technology from "cool demo" to "deployed capability" within a major PEO.

Strategic Network: Existing high-level relationships across the DoW, with a specific focus on Defense Agencies and enterprise IT, as well as a Rolodex of contacts at the major primes.

Clearance: Active Top Secret/SCI clearance is strongly preferred.

Education: BS/BA required; technical degree or MBA preferred.

Geography: Based in the National Capital Region, with the ability to work out of Scale’s D.C. office 2-3 days a week.

Travel: Ability to travel 20-30% of the time.

Who you are:

Mission-Driven: You believe that whoever wins in AI wins the next century, and you want that to be the United States and its allies.

Relentless: You thrive in the long-game of defense procurement. You aren't discouraged by bureaucracy; you see it as a puzzle to be solved.

Adaptive: You can operate in the high-velocity environment of a Series E startup while maintaining the polish required for the Pentagon.

The Closer-Operator: You have the executive presence to brief a PEO, but the tactical stamina to spend 10 hours in a SCIF working on a proposal response.

Radically Accountable: You don't wait for a marketing lead or a BD specialist to hand you a deal. You build your own funnel, navigate the "No's," and find the creative path to "Yes."

Technically Credible: You aren't a software engineer, but you can explain the difference between RAG and Agentic reasoning to a skeptical technical evaluator.

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.



Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $203,200 — $254,000 USD