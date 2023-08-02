Generative AI Solutions for Enterprise
We build, evaluate, and deploy Generative AI solutions that drive real business value.
End-to-End Generative AI Solutions
Most enterprises have hundreds of Generative AI use cases on their roadmap, but haven’t deployed any to production. We help enterprises rapidly build, evaluate, and deploy customized, production-ready Generative AI solutions that drive real business outcomes.
Prepare Your Org
We consult on your business, product, and technology strategy to prepare your organization for Generative AI adoption.
Transform Your Data
Integrate, filter, and format your data. Leverage Scale Data Engine to transform your data, and generate high-quality data for fine-tuning, retrieval, and other workflows.
Build
Develop end-to-end solutions including advanced RAG workflows, fine-tuned models, custom UIs, and more to help your team succeed.
Evaluate
Leverage your domain experts and automated benchmarking to evaluate the performance, reliability, and safety of solutions.
Deploy and Improve
Deploy solutions and deliver value to users in production, perform user-testing, hill-climb on quality for continuous improvement, and post-production enablement, support, and maintenance.
How Scale Delivers Value
Scale's extensive Generative AI expertise, industry-leading platform, and proven solutions framework ensure that enterprises accelerate their Generative AI journey.
AI Native Expertise
Scale was founded to accelerate the adoption of AI. Scale Data Engine powers nearly every leading AI model, and we help enterprises capture real business value from AI
White Glove Service
Our extensive talent pool of forward deployed GenAI engineers works with you side-by-side to deliver powerful solutions.
Proven Results
We have delivered high-value solutions for leading enterprises across a wide variety of industries and use cases.
Deep Partnerships
We partner with model builders OpenAI, Meta, and Cohere; CSPs Azure and AWS; and leading consulting firm BCG.
Powered by Scale Generative AI Platform
Build, evaluate, and optimize Generative AI applications
that unlock the value of your data.
Example Use Cases
Advanced CopilotsIncrease Employee Productivity
Custom Copilots with optimized retrieval augmentation (RAG) to summarize, cite, and visualize your data.
Customer SupportEnhance Customer Experience
Improve customer satisfaction, retention, and conversion with fine-tuned chatbots that reliably act as an extension of your brand.
Data AnalysisExtract Insights
Enable data-driven decision making and shorten time-to-insights using Scale’s state-of-the-art Text2SQL technology.
Customer Success
We wanted to not just stand up a demo or POC, but deploy production-ready use cases and infrastructure. With Scale GenAI Platform, we were able to quickly launch our first use case: a GenAI solution that makes it easy for users across Global Atlantic to get information out of our Enterprise Data Hub. This is enabling data-driven decision making and shortening the time to insights from days or weeks down to seconds.
Padma Elmgart
Chief Technology Officer, Global Atlantic Financial Group
Our partnership with Scale helped us build robust GenAI custom solutions for our clients, cutting time-to-market in half. Combining BCG's deep sector and functional experience and focus on value with Scale's proven platform and engineering depth in GenAI, we are uniquely differentiated to help companies realize value quickly with GenAI. This includes customized, multi-model, and production-grade solutions on a scalable multi-cloud infrastructure. We're excited to continue to bring these capabilities to market.
Vlad Lukic
Managing Director & Senior Partner; Global Leader, Tech and Digital Advantage, BCG
