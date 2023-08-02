Scale

Generative AI Solutions for Enterprise

We build, evaluate, and deploy Generative AI solutions that drive real business value.

End-to-End Generative AI Solutions

Most enterprises have hundreds of Generative AI use cases on their roadmap, but haven’t deployed any to production. We help enterprises rapidly build, evaluate, and deploy customized, production-ready Generative AI solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Prepare Your Org

We consult on your business, product, and technology strategy to prepare your organization for Generative AI adoption.

Transform Your Data

Integrate, filter, and format your data. Leverage Scale Data Engine to transform your data, and generate high-quality data for fine-tuning, retrieval, and other workflows.

Build

Develop end-to-end solutions including advanced RAG workflows, fine-tuned models, custom UIs, and more to help your team succeed.

Evaluate

Leverage your domain experts and automated benchmarking to evaluate the performance, reliability, and safety of solutions.

Deploy and Improve

Deploy solutions and deliver value to users in production, perform user-testing, hill-climb on quality for continuous improvement, and post-production enablement, support, and maintenance.

Struggling to move beyond GenAI POCs?

How Scale Delivers Value

Scale's extensive Generative AI expertise, industry-leading platform, and proven solutions framework ensure that enterprises accelerate their Generative AI journey.

AI Native Expertise

Scale was founded to accelerate the adoption of AI. Scale Data Engine powers nearly every leading AI model, and we help enterprises capture real business value from AI

White Glove Service

Our extensive talent pool of forward deployed GenAI engineers works with you side-by-side to deliver powerful solutions.

Proven Results

We have delivered high-value solutions for leading enterprises across a wide variety of industries and use cases.

Deep Partnerships

We partner with model builders OpenAI, Meta, and Cohere; CSPs Azure and AWS; and leading consulting firm BCG.

Powered by Scale Generative AI Platform

Build, evaluate, and optimize Generative AI applications
 that unlock the value of your data.

Example Use Cases

Advanced CopilotsIncrease Employee Productivity

Custom Copilots with optimized retrieval augmentation (RAG) to summarize, cite, and visualize your data.

Customer SupportEnhance Customer Experience

Improve customer satisfaction, retention, and conversion with fine-tuned chatbots that reliably act as an extension of your brand.

Data AnalysisExtract Insights

Enable data-driven decision making and shorten time-to-insights using Scale’s state-of-the-art Text2SQL technology.

Customer Success

Increase in Employee productivity

Improvement in Accuracy

Cost Savings

We wanted to not just stand up a demo or POC, but deploy production-ready use cases and infrastructure. With Scale GenAI Platform, we were able to quickly launch our first use case: a GenAI solution that makes it easy for users across Global Atlantic to get information out of our Enterprise Data Hub. This is enabling data-driven decision making and shortening the time to insights from days or weeks down to seconds.

Padma Elmgart

Chief Technology Officer, Global Atlantic Financial Group

Our partnership with Scale helped us build robust GenAI custom solutions for our clients, cutting time-to-market in half. Combining BCG's deep sector and functional experience and focus on value with Scale's proven platform and engineering depth in GenAI, we are uniquely differentiated to help companies realize value quickly with GenAI. This includes customized, multi-model, and production-grade solutions on a scalable multi-cloud infrastructure. We're excited to continue to bring these capabilities to market.

Vlad Lukic

Managing Director & Senior Partner; Global Leader, Tech and Digital Advantage, BCG

See What it Takes to Build Successful GenAI Solutions with Our 5-Step Checklist.

Understand what it takes to implement successful GenAI solutions

Achieve your goals with evaluation-driven GenAI development

Gain insights from our experience working with the world’s leading enterprises

RESOURCES

Case Studies & Resources

Learn more about building Generative AI applications, model customization, and how to implement Generative AI for the Enterprise. 

The future of your industry starts here.