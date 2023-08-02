Scale

We build, evaluate, and deploy Generative AI solutions that drive real business value.

Investment_Management_Assistant.png

Investment Management Assistant

Turn financial data into actionable insights and accelerate your investment analysis with our next-generation Investment Management Assistant.

  • Financial Services

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Reduce Time to Insight

Screen Shot 2024-09-26 at 10.43.58 PM.png

Autonomous Customer Service Agent

A cutting-edge Generative AI agent that automates complex customer service interactions with omnichannel support.

  • Telecommunications

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Customer Satisfaction

customer_churn_reduction.png

AI-Driven Customer Retention

Reduce customer churn with better predictions and more effective treatments by extracting superior insights from customer care calls using GenAI.

  • Telecommunications

  • Customer Retention

  • Customer Satisfaction

contract_data_extraction_extracted_contract.png

AI-Powered Contract Data Extraction

Increase the efficiency of extracting data from the most complex contracts with data extraction powered by advanced AI.

  • Legal

  • Data Extraction

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Financial Services

  • Accounting

  • Telecommunications

Screen Shot 2024-09-29 at 4.33.35 PM.png

AI Legal Drafting Assistant

Accelerate your legal drafting process with our cutting-edge Generative AI solution that helps you draft documents from start to finish.

  • Legal

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

Legal_Document_Assistant.png

Automated Legal Document Review

Streamline your legal document review process by leveraging frontier AI technology to generate redlines.

  • Legal

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Cost Savings

RFP_Evaluation_Assistant.png

RFP Evaluation Assistant

Streamline your vendor RFP submission review process with cutting edge AI. Increase accuracy and velocity by automatically evaluating and comparing RFP submissions against complex criteria.

  • Telecommunications

AI_Student_Assistant.png

AI Student Assistant

Unlock an improved learning experience for students with advanced, personalized AI Student Assistants.

  • Education

  • Increase Revenue

  • Customer Retention

  • Customer Satisfaction

  • Tutor

wealth_management_customer_care_1.png

Wealth Management Customer Care Automation

Unlock insights from customer interactions, including call and chat transcripts, to help you improve efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and effectively upsell.

  • Financial Services

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Customer Retention

Claim_Processing_Copilot.png

Insurance Claims Processing Assistant

Accelerate claims processing with a frontier Generative AI assistant that helps you automatically verify policy details, route claims, determine rates, and generate policies.

  • Insurance

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

Screen Shot 2024-09-23 at 9.41.59 PM.png

Investment Due Diligence Assistant

Accelerate due diligence for equity investments, M&A, and VC investment with our Investment Due Diligence Assistant, powered by cutting-edge Generative AI

  • Financial Services

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

Customer Support Email Generation.png

Customer Support Email Generation

Dynamically generated customer support emails tailored to each customer’s specific profile, sentiment, and claims history.

  • Insurance

  • Increase Efficiency

  • Cost Savings

Screen Shot 2024-09-29 at 11.35.47 PM.png

Agentic Building Permit Validation

Transform the building permit process with frontier AI models. Automate the assessment of complex construction plans for compliance with building codes and safety standards to reduce review time while improving accuracy and liability protection.

  • Construction

  • Real Estate

  • Government

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

Medscribe_AI.png

Generative AI Medical Scribe

Automatically transform patient-physician encounters into clinical documentation using frontier Generative AI technology.

  • Healthcare

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

Advanced_Patient_Record_Extraction.png

Advanced Patient Record Extraction

Fine-tuned GenAI Models automate the extraction and insertion of medical data into electronic records (EMR and EHR) with unprecedented accuracy.

  • Healthcare

  • Cost Savings

  • Increase Efficiency

