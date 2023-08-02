Enterprise AI leaders face a central tension: the existential risk of being left behind versus the business risk of investing without a clear path to ROI. The biggest AI risk today isn’t just a bad bet, it’s a slow one.

For most companies, the reality of scaling AI is a cycle of progress hampered by:

A 70-80% project failure rate.

Bottlenecked teams that create huge hidden costs.

Stalled projects that lack clear, quantified business value.

These problems force organizations to confront the traditional “build vs. buy” dilemma. Building alone is slow and risky, causing many of the stalled projects and bottlenecks listed above.

This high failure rate is precisely what makes the “buy” option so tempting. It’s why every customer is asking: “Why not just use an OOTB model from OpenAI or Anthropic? Isn’t that ‘good enough’?”

While both approaches can work for simple use cases, each presents significant challenges for high-value AI. Building alone is too slow. But buying alone and subscribing to a generic model locks you into rigid, short-term solutions, creates tech debt, deepens vendor lock-in, and can’t evolve with your business.

The answer is to “buy the build”: buy platforms and partners that give you the ability to build custom AI systems in-house.