Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems. Ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

AI Expertise We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.

Model Performance Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.

Flexibility & Speed We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.

Scalability The Donovan APIs allow users to programmatically interact and scale Donovan capabilities in other applications and workflows.

Traceability Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.