Operating Constraints Delay Mission Success
Drowning in Data
Personnel constrained by time, technology, and other resources overlook petabytes of historical information and incoming data.
Missed Insights
Uncertainty around the information that exists prevents you from unlocking valuable insights and providing optimal recommendations.
Security Specifications
Classified information can’t leave secure networks and be sent directly to open-source AI models.
Limited Mission Support
Existing AI solutions are not geared towards defense and intelligence use cases, terminology, or context.
Too Many Tasks
Stakeholders frequently need written reports and briefings that require manual and time-intensive effort.
Mission Specialization
Stakeholders require an adaptable solution that can conduct translation, coding assistance, and parse data for insights.
Rapidly Discover Mission Critical Insights From Your Data
- Leverage your organization's corpus of data: intelligence reports, satellite imagery, publications, and more.
- Access data locally, through your cloud, or via API.
- Get insights from data that never leaves the classified networks it’s stored on.
Force-Multiply with Donovan in Action
Empowering researchers, analysts, and program managers with AI.
Uncover Insights and Expedite Discovery
Dig into all available data to rapidly identify trends, insights, and anomalies. Accelerate intelligence cycles and provide exhaustive analysis without overlooking information.
Advanced Summary and Translation
Precisely translate documents with Donovan to capture semantic nuance and context. Reduce the time required for manual translation, auditing, and summarization across thousands of documents.
AI-Assisted Report Generation
Automatically synthesize insights and provide all relevant information in custom report templates.
Advanced Operational Efficiency
Gather ground truth mission-critical information with traceability through data source citations.
Achieve AI Overmatch
Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems. Ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.
AI Expertise
We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.
Model Performance
Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.
Flexibility & Speed
We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.
Scalability
The Donovan APIs allow users to programmatically interact and scale Donovan capabilities in other applications and workflows.
Traceability
Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.
Agents
Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information.
Trusted & Secure
Scale’s federal ML solutions are authorized and deployed today.
AWS GovCloud
DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited(currently In Progress)
SC2S SIPR
Available on classified networks
Infrastructure agnostic
Kubernetes containerized platform
Large Language Model Providers
Scale has partnered to bring the leading large language model providers to U.S. Government networks and use cases. Donovan customers can access a variety of large language models such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5, Cohere's Command, and Meta's Llama 2 to allow users to select the most appropriate model for their mission.
ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory
The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.
Michael Burns
Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency