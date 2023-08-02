Scale

product icon

Donovan

AI Digital Staff Officer for national security.

Try Donovan

Trusted by the world’s most ambitious AI teams.Meet our customers

    Challenges

    Operating Constraints Delay Mission Success

    Feature icon ribbon

    Drowning in Data

    Personnel constrained by time, technology, and other resources overlook petabytes of historical information and incoming data.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Missed Insights

    Uncertainty around the information that exists prevents you from unlocking valuable insights and providing optimal recommendations.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Security Specifications

    Classified information can’t leave secure networks and be sent directly to open-source AI models.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Limited Mission Support

    Existing AI solutions are not geared towards defense and intelligence use cases, terminology, or context.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Too Many Tasks

    Stakeholders frequently need written reports and briefings that require manual and time-intensive effort.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Mission Specialization

    Stakeholders require an adaptable solution that can conduct translation, coding assistance, and parse data for insights.

    HOW DONOVAN SOLVES YOUR CHALLENGES

    Rapidly Discover Mission Critical Insights From Your Data

    • Leverage your organization's corpus of data: intelligence reports, satellite imagery, publications, and more.
    • Access data locally, through your cloud, or via API.
    • Get insights from data that never leaves the classified networks it’s stored on.
    Ingest Data
    Use Cases

    Force-Multiply with Donovan in Action

    Empowering researchers, analysts, and program managers with AI.

    Intelligence

    Uncover Insights and Expedite Discovery

    Dig into all available data to rapidly identify trends, insights, and anomalies. Accelerate intelligence cycles and provide exhaustive analysis without overlooking information. 

    Advanced Summary and Translation

    Precisely translate documents with Donovan to capture semantic nuance and context. Reduce the time required for manual translation, auditing, and summarization across thousands of documents. 

    Operations

    AI-Assisted Report Generation

    Automatically synthesize insights and provide all relevant information in custom report templates. 

    Advanced Operational Efficiency

    Gather ground truth mission-critical information with traceability through data source citations.

    Why Scale

    Achieve AI Overmatch

    Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems. Ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

    Feature icon ribbon

    AI Expertise

    We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Model Performance

    Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Flexibility & Speed

    We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Scalability

    The Donovan APIs allow users to programmatically interact and scale Donovan capabilities in other applications and workflows.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Traceability

    Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.

    Feature icon ribbon

    Agents

    Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information.

    SUPPORTED ENVIRONMENTS

    Trusted & Secure

    Scale’s federal ML solutions are authorized and deployed today.

    AWS GovCloud

    DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited(currently In Progress)

    SC2S SIPR

    Available on classified networks

    Infrastructure agnostic

    Kubernetes containerized platform

    SUPPORTED ENVIRONMENTS

    Trusted & Secure

    Scale’s federal ML solutions are authorized and deployed today.

    AWS GovCloud

    DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited(currently In Progress)

    SC2S SIPR

    Available on classified networks

    Infrastructure agnostic

    Kubernetes containerized platform

    PARTNERSHIPS

    Large Language Model Providers

    Scale has partnered to bring the leading large language model providers to U.S. Government networks and use cases. Donovan customers can access a variety of large language models such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5, Cohere's Command, and Meta's Llama 2 to allow users to select the most appropriate model for their mission.

    ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.

    Morgan Bishop

    Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory

    The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.

    Michael Burns

    Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

    RESOURCES

    Learn More About Our Work

    SEE IT IN ACTION

    Optimize Language Applications with Human Feedback

    Scale discs

    The future of your industry starts here.

    Try Donovan