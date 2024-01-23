Sales Lead - Global Accounts

Scale is searching for a senior leader to assume the role of Sales Lead. This is a player-coach role where you will be responsible for one of our largest and most strategically important clients. You will play a pivotal role in defining and executing the account strategy, achieving revenue targets, and leading all commercial activities related to the account. This role requires a deep understanding of technical products and concepts, specifically Scale AI's cutting-edge solutions in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Large Language Models (LLM). This role requires experience working at or with Big Tech companies, a deep understanding of their business and a strong network of contacts. This role oversees both pre and post sale activities and therefore candidates should possess a strong track record of successful account management.

As a Sales Lead at Scale, you will:

Establish a vision and account strategy for your assigned client that aligns with the company’s overall objectives and focuses on AI/ML and LLM solutions.

Hold overall responsibility for achieving ARR revenue targets to support YOY growth, demonstrating dedication to numbers and deadlines.

Take the lead on all commercial activities, including negotiations, contract renewals, and expanding our footprint within the account.

Manage and mentor a team of Technical Account Managers, fostering their growth and ensuring they deliver outstanding support to the client.

Develop and execute sales strategies to generate pipeline across different departments, drive sales opportunities, and achieve repeatable and predictable bookings.

Orchestrate complex deals across diverse business stakeholders, becoming a trusted advisor to your client.

Utilize relationships and an internal network to identify new and growth opportunities, and contribute to the efficient use of resources within the team.

Position Scale AI as a thought leader in the AI/ML and LLM space.

You will be a great fit for this role if you have:

8+ years of sales experience, with a proven track record of closing seven-figure deals in big tech, particularly in the AI/ML and LLM domain or software cloud deals.

A measurable track record in new and growth business development and overachievement of sales targets.

Demonstrated leadership skills, including team management experience.

A strategic thinker that acts as a distributor within an account to unlock a network of opportunities and drive account growth.

Experience engaging with the influential executives, possessing strong executive presence, polish, and excellent listening skills.

Familiarity with solution selling and consultative sales techniques; knowledge of MEDDIC and Challenger methodologies is a plus.

Clear Communication: Communicate effectively with clients, internal teams, and leadership, building trust and fostering cross-functional partnerships.

Exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and multitasking abilities.

Demonstrates a strong sense of ownership, taking initiative, and holding yourself accountable for results.

Humble and empathetic, building and maintaining trusting relationships with clients and colleagues.

Grit, determination, and a high level of motivation to succeed. Adaptability to high-growth, fast-paced environments, with experience in successfully selling during market creation phases.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $160,000 - $192,000 (this role is also eligible for commission). Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.



Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.

