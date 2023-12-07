Program Manager, Public Sector

Scale's Public Sector customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of machine learning (ML) operations to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for the Department of Defense and other national security customers. As a Public Sector Program Manager, you have complete project-level ownership of the operations of our data labeling system and are responsible for delivering data on time and at a high level of quality across diverse data modalities and levels of clearance. You will act as the program manager for the largest customer on the Public Sector team, working cross-functionally with our delivery and engineering teams, and personally leading a team of high performing operations managers to leverage metrics-driven problem-solving to drive operational efficiencies. You will help lead how we develop and communicate our operational improvements for the customer. All of this serves an ultimate goal of delivering outsize value in supporting our Public Sector customer’s AI / ML objectives.
You will:
- Communicate and own the execution of multiple data annotation workflows across diverse data types (geospatial imagery, video, etc)
- Optimize data annotation workflows with systems analysis to improve data quality and throughput with a goal achieving machine learning outcomes
- Outline and deliver on data-driven operational efficiencies on these workflows to achieve business outcomes
- Design and lead cross-functional initiatives with engineering, product, analytics, and delivery teams (as well as relevant geospatial experts) to achieve project outcomes
- Partner with an engagement manager to communicate with and shape outcomes for Scale’s largest Public Sector customer
You have:
- An active US security clearance (Secret or higher)
- 5+ years of experience in a general manager / program manager position or a similar leadership role in operations
- The desire to regularly work onsite in both unclassified and secure facilities in either downtown Saint Louis, MO or the Washington D.C. area
- An analytical, automation-focused mindset, able to analyze provable and traceable data to develop robust, flexible integrations and workflows with metrics-led results
- Basic SQL knowledge and ability to apply statistical methods to drive data analysis
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment
- Low ego and a proven pattern of sharing wins with your team
Nice to haves:
- An active TS-SCI security clearance
- High preference for candidates located in Saint Louis, MO, or with a willingness to move there
- A technical background (education or professional experience with economics, statistics, computer science, or engineering)
- Experience with lean process improvement, Six Sigma, Toyota Production System, etc.
- Experience working in and / or with the U.S. government
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of St. Louis, MO or Washington, DC is $136,000 - $163,200. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
