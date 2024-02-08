Analyst, GenAI Analytics & Insights

Scale is looking for an Analytics and Insights Analyst to join our Analytics team to help advance AI development. You will partner with leadership and teams from across the business—from finance to operations—to help unpack ambiguous problems and drive better company decision making. Your work will directly evolve how Scale operates and measures itself. The ideal candidate has a strong technical background, is talented at turning data into actionable insights, and can work effectively with stakeholders across the company.

You will:

Develop robust frameworks for tackling complex analytical challenges. Translate intricate data analysis into actionable insights and strategic recommendations to guide business decisions.

Help establish and oversee a structured operational cadence (ex: Planning, MBRs), ensuring these processes better decision making across the organization.

Analyze and synthesize competitive dynamics and customer insights to highlight opportunities to improve our business

Partner with closely with Finance to develop business metrics to understand our existing financial performance and influence our financial future

Define and drive alignment on the right metrics to use to measure business performance internally and externally

Partner extensively with our cross functional stakeholders (ex: EPD, Ops, Finance) on insights, planning and ad-hoc projects

Ideally You'd Have:

2-6+ years of industry experience in a highly analytical role (ex: BizOps, Product Analytics, etc.)

Prior experience in tech strongly preferred, especially startups

Strong proficiency in SQL queries (Python nice to have)

Strong proficiency in data visualization/presentation

Expertise at both defining the right metrics as well as diagnosing and understanding data inconsistencies

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Strong communication and presentation skills to executives

Ability to get the “so what” out of any analysis you do

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $132,000 - $158,400. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.