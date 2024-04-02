Technical Subject Matter Expert - Public Sector

Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed Series-E startup that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We are looking for a strong Subject Matter Expert who can guide the direction and execution of our machine learning technical strategy in support of public sector customers’ AI/ML needs. This role will be involved in our long-term strategy, helping grow Scale’s established public sector business, and have a massive impact on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for the nation.

The applicant should have deep experience in the applied use of machine learning in a national security context, especially in the signals intelligence and cyber fields. This role will report directly to the General Manager,Public Sector. In this role you will look across prospective and current customer machine learning needs. You will understand and remain current on developments in our commercial businesses to identify opportunities to apply novel AI/ML developments in the public sector setting. You will guide the internal research and development priorities for our public sector business unit.

Responsibilities:

Serve as technical advisor to the Public Sector leadership team

Participate in prospective and current customer engagements

Participate in internal research, engineering, and product roadmapping to guide our machine learning technical strategy, especially in key fields like natural language processing, computer vision, computer audition, and general machine learning optimization techniques.

Leverage technical teams and other stakeholders to identify emerging trends in AI/ML

Meet with subject matter experts (SMEs) in our commercial business units to ensure identify dual-use opportunities for the public sector

Serve as a technical advisor to our customers’ most senior technical leaders.

Guide our security and compliance technical strategy to ensure Scale can continue to address the totality of national security missions

Nice to haves:

Experience with and understanding of the Intelligence Community and other Government agencies

Federally funded research and development experience

Requirements:

PhD in artificial intelligence or machine learning

12+ years experience with machine learning applications in the Department of Defense and other Government agencies

Experience with the cyber security requirements of national security systems

Top-Secret security clearance is required

Personality traits:

Intellectually curious

High velocity

Empathetic The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of Washington, DC is $225,400 - $281,750. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.