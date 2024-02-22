Senior/Staff Machine Learning Research Engineer, Generative AI
Scale’s Generative AI ML team develops models and services to improve quality & efficiency of the data engine that powers training and evaluation of the most advanced large language models on earth. Further, we conduct research on models, supervision, and algorithms that advance frontier models for Scale’s applied-ML teams and the broader AI community. Scale is uniquely positioned at the heart of the field of AI as an indispensable provider of training and evaluation data and end-to-end solutions for the ML lifecycle. You will work closely with Scale’s Generative AI product team focused on accelerating AI adoption for some of the largest companies in the world.
Your focus will be on developing services that support Generative AI data engines, the fastest growing business unit in the company and in the AI space generally. You will lead model development, evaluation, and service creation to have massive impact on the most important work in the company. You will be involved end-to-end from the inception and planning to implementation, evaluation, and deployment of new ML-powered services. If you are excited about shaping the future AI via human-machine interaction, we would love to hear from you!
You will:
- Evaluate, adapt, and develop new state of the art language and/or multimodal foundation models
- Develop new ML-powered services to ensure cost, quality, and throughput for creation of training and evaluation data for large language models
- Explore approaches that integrate models and humans into efficient data creation and evaluation workflows in new and existing product lines
- Work closely with internal customers to prototype, build, and integrate your models into production services
Ideally you’d have:
- At least 3 to 5 years of model training, deployment and maintenance experience in a production environment.
- Strong skills in NLP, LLMs and deep learning.
- Familiarity with current state of the art architectures including transformers
- Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming.
- Experience working with cloud technology stack (eg. AWS or GCP) and developing machine learning models in a cloud environment.
- Strong high-level programming skills (e.g., Python), frameworks and tools such as Pytorch, kubernetes, TensorFlow, etc.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills to operate in a cross functional team environment and to broadcast your work efficiently and with splash
Nice to haves:
- Experience in dealing with large scale AI problems, ideally in the generative-AI field
- Understanding of data engineering best practices
- Demonstrated research expertise in post-training methods &/or next generation use cases for large language models including instruction tuning, RLHF, tool use, reasoning, agents, and multimodal, etc.
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $240,000-$290,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
