About the Role:
Scale AI is on the lookout for a Head of Central Operations, a crucial role aimed at driving operational efficiency and innovation across the company. This position involves leading a diverse team committed to refining our central operations system, enhancing vendor management, and streamlining onboarding processes. Collaborating closely with both the engineering department and other key areas within Scale AI, you'll devise and execute strategies to boost operational efficiency, team collaboration, and overall platform performance, directly impacting our mission to advance AI technology.
Why Scale AI:
Scale AI is a ground-breaking community of thinkers, innovators, and builders committed to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. Here, your work directly influences the trajectory of AI development, offering you a seat at the table in shaping the future of technology. Join us in our mission to benchmark and enhance AI capabilities across the globe. This role is a unique opportunity to shape the operational backbone of Scale AI, directly impacting our growth and success.
What You'll Do:
- Revitalize: spearhead our central operations, optimizing for efficiency and innovation across all operational fronts.
- Lead with Vision: manage a dynamic team dedicated to redefining operational success, focusing on strategic vendor partnerships and seamless onboarding experiences.
- Drive Excellence: implement cutting-edge operational systems and processes, ensuring Scale AI remains synonymous with quality and accuracy in the AI data industry.
- Dive deep into operational analytics to identify improvement areas, leading the charge on projects that enhance our core processes and product offerings.
- Collaborate across departments to ensure a unified approach to operational challenges, fostering an environment of innovation and continuous improvement.
- Champion the onboarding and development of top-tier talent, cultivating an operations team that’s agile, skilled, and highly motivated.
What Makes You a Perfect Fit:
- Problem Solver: you have a background in tech operations or consulting, you’re adept at navigating complex operational challenges, crafting solutions that drive growth.
- Proven Leader: you have experience in founding or leading operations in tech companies or startups, demonstrating an ability to inspire and propel teams and organizations forward.
- Professional and Academic Achievement: prior career accomplishments with successful companies and startups or academic achievements with top tier institutions are considered a plus.
Compensation:The base salary range for this position in San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $157,000 - $196,250. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, a wellness stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
