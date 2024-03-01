Business Development Manager

Scale is looking for a strategic partnership manager to be an early member of our business development team and grow our partnership ecosystem. This role will be instrumental in growing Scale’s Enterprise motion, while building key relationships with other companies leading in AI. We are looking for a team member who will be both strategic and tactical in owning and building this area of our business. You will be responsible for executing and managing partnerships that span go-to-market, technology, and other strategic areas. This is a highly cross-functional role, as you will collaborate across internal teams including product, engineering, finance, legal, marketing and operations.

You will:

Manage end-end relationships with partners towards partnership success, including technical, GTM, PR & marketing and relationship management with all external counterparts.

Track, analyze, and communicate key performance metrics to internal and external stakeholders

Identify and develop new areas, of an existing partnership, leading to new and incremental revenue streams

Grow new revenues by identifying key stakeholders to build relationships and credibility within our existing and new partners

Drive post-contract accountability by managing implementation and ensuring cross-functional alignment and execution. Interface and serve as a point of contact for external counterparts and beyond up to C-level executives

You will be measured by (a) the success of your partnerships (revenue) and (b) your influence in the product roadmap with feedback from the AI ecosystem.

Quarterback the M&A process, working closely with functional leaders across finance, legal, sales, and others to build financial/valuation models, drive due diligence, develop post-acquisition critical metrics, and help define a robust integration/operating plan

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience in business development, strategic partnerships, partner management, or similar roles at a technology company or payments company

Bachelor's Degree required

Proven track record of driving high-value go-to-market and tech partnerships

Ability to think strategically and analytically about business opportunities, identifying opportunities for Scale to leverage partners’ existing and in-development products

Strong sense of responsibility, entrepreneurial drive, and an ability to inspire

Proactive and comfortable with some ambiguity

Strong knowledge of business, strategy, product, finance, and legal concepts to inform complex, multi-faceted deals

Demonstrated success in a highly matrixed organization, working cross functionally, leading priorities and exercising influence

Analytical mindset and track record of using data to inform strategy

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Nice to haves:

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $156,000 - $195,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.