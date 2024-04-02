Executive Assistant, Engineering

As we accelerate the development of AI, we’re investing in the growth of our team and looking for an Executive Assistant to support our Engineering leadership. You’ll be a strategic partner who will primarily handle calendars and scheduling for a couple of our busiest leaders along with some additional administrative tasks.



We’re looking for someone who enjoys streamlining hectic days, anticipating and adapting to the needs of our leaders, and thriving in a fast-moving environment.



We value someone who is an extremely strong communicator, self-starter, incredibly organized, flexible, and can maintain strong internal and external relationships in a chaotic environment.



You will:

Support 2-3 members of the CTO's engineering leadership team

Manage leaders' day-to-day calendars and travel coordination (90%)

Act as a primary point of contact for all internal and external stakeholders on matters pertaining to these leaders

Champion organization and execution of the leaders' team initiatives and activities (i.e. hackathons, team events, onsite planning, etc.)

Ideally you'd have:

BA / BS degree or equivalent work experience

Minimum 3-5 years of experience supporting busy leaders in a similar industry

Strong raw scheduling and coordination skills

Efficient and effective communication skills and ability to interact with internal and external partners

Fantastic organizational skills and great follow through on tasks

The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $120,000 - $144,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.