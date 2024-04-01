Information System Security Manager (ISSM)

Our Security team works on operational issues at the leading edge of machine learning technology. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating with internal teams at Scale and externally with our customers. Scale is looking for an experienced security and compliance professional to support Assessment and Authorization and agency audit activities for Scale’s products that are offered in the US Government and global Public Sector space. We are looking for relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented generalists who can design effective legal advice, internal policies, and operational processes while employing an empathetic interpersonal style. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we’d love to hear from you!

You will:

Lead public sector security compliance projects and audits (FedRAMP, DoD Cloud Computing SRG, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171/CMMC)

Collaborate with product, engineering, security, operations, people operations, and legal to implement new technical, administrative, and operational controls

Work with 3PAOs and federal government AOs to achieve compliance certifications and reports

​​Ensure the implementation, oversight, monitoring, and maintenance of security configurations, practices, and procedures

Serve as a liaison between system owners and other security personnel, ensuring that selected security controls are effectively implemented and maintained throughout the lifecycle of projects

Act as a liaison between system owners and other security personnel to facilitate effective communication and collaboration

Develop, maintain, review, and update system security documentation on a continuous basis

Conduct required vulnerability scans and develop Plan of Action and Milestones (POAMs) in response to reported security vulnerabilities. Manage risks by coordinating correction or mitigation actions and tracking the completion of POAMs

Coordinate system owner concurrence for correction or mitigation actions and monitor security controls to maintain security Authorized To Operate (ATO)

Upload security control evidence to the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) application (eMASS or Xacta) to support security control implementation during the monitoring phase

Lead Risk Management Assessment and Authorization (A&A) processes for deployments

Perform Cloud system risk assessments, enhance process workflows, and develop new processes

Implement all applicable manual Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs), vendor hardening guides and ensuring timely installation of all available patches

Create and maintain ATO packages

Lead security compliance reviews for new products, changes, and features

Proactively evaluate and advise the business on new and evolving certification programs, requirements, and technologies

Develop and provide training to improve the security awareness and knowledge for all employees and contractors

Required:

Active US Top Secret security clearance with minimum IAT Level 2 certification (Security +, CASP, or similar)

Ideally you’d have:

Experience implementing and maintaining some of the following frameworks and standards: FedRAMP, DoD Cloud Computing SRG, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, CMMC, NIST 800-53.

STIG/RMF policy knowledge & implementation, including validating compliance via ACAS and other relevant tests.

Experience in project management and taking projects from conception to launch

An ability to translate between business and technical risk and communicate clearly to leadership

Excellent organizational and communications skills

Understanding of cybersecurity controls for cloud service providers

Knowledge of AWS and other government authorized cloud services

5+ years of security compliance or technology audit related experience

Nice-to-haves:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, information systems, computer science, or a related field

The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle for those with an active US Top Secret security clearance is $158,400 - $190,080. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.