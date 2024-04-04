Product Designer, Generative AI

Scale AI is looking for an experienced and highly skilled Product Designer for the Generative AI team. As a designer on the team, you will be involved end-to-end from coordinating with operations to create high quality datasets to productionizing models for our customers. If you are excited about shaping the future of the data-centric AI movement, we would love to hear from you!

Working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, you will lead the end-to-end design process from ideation to launch, ensuring that all designs meet the highest quality standards and are delivered on time. You will create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups that effectively communicate design concepts and solutions to stakeholders, while also conducting usability testing and iterating on designs based on user feedback and data-driven insights. This is an exciting opportunity to join a talented and passionate team, working on cutting-edge technology projects in the AI, machine learning, and language model space.

You will:

Lead the end-to-end design process for multiple concurrent projects, from ideation to launch, ensuring all products meet the highest quality standards as the sole designer for this business unit.

Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups that effectively communicate design concepts and solutions to stakeholders.

Partner with the department head to create a compelling product vision for the business unit and establish good design practices and relationships with stakeholders.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, and operations, to understand business and user needs and translate them into product designs.

Conduct user research and usability testing to gather feedback and insights that inform design decisions and iterate on designs accordingly.

Adapt and maintain a branch of our existing design system that can be applied across multiple Federal projects to ensure consistency and scalability.

Ideally you’d have:

At least 5+ years of professional experience in product design or a related field

of professional experience in product design or a related field Exceptional interaction design, visual design, and product thinking skills with a strong portfolio showcasing enterprise-level web and mobile designs.

High level of proficiency in Figma, including the ability to use design systems and autolayout to ensure consistency and scalability.

Ability to make calculated trade-offs and execute designs quickly without compromising quality.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate design decisions to influence stakeholders and work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including Product Engineers, Software Engineers, and SMEs as the sole designer

Extensive experience designing complex B2B web applications.

Strong prototyping skills and experience conducting user research and usability testing to gather feedback and insights that inform design decisions.

General problem solving and ability to work through ambiguous situations

Nice to haves:

Basic understanding of machine learning, AI, and language models.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $164,800 - $230,400. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.