Operations Program Manager, Growth Marketing

We are seeking a Growth Marketing Manager with a proven track record in scaling companies through innovative marketing strategies and a deep understanding of digital advertising platforms, particularly LinkedIn Ads. The ideal candidate will be data-driven, creative, and adept at identifying and capitalizing on market trends to drive user acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Responsibilities:

- Design, implement, and optimize comprehensive marketing strategies to drive growth across various channels, with a particular focus on LinkedIn Ads.

- Conduct thorough market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

- Manage and execute campaigns across multiple platforms, including SEO/SEM, email marketing, social media, and display advertising.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align marketing strategies with overall business goals.

- Utilize analytics and data-driven approaches to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and identify areas for improvement.

- Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing, growth hacking, and relevant digital marketing platforms.

- Manage marketing budgets efficiently, ensuring maximum ROI.

Qualifications:

- 3-4 years of experience in growth marketing, with a strong focus on digital advertising and LinkedIn Ads.

- Demonstrated success in designing and executing successful marketing campaigns.

- Proficient in analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Tableau) and experience in data analysis to drive marketing decisions.

- Strong understanding of conversion rate optimization (CRO) principles and best practices.

- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across different teams.

- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

- Professional Experience at a StartUp or Tech Company.

Bonus Qualifications:

- Able to read and understand SQL.