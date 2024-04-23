Operations Program Manager, Growth Marketing

We are seeking a Growth Marketing Manager with a proven track record in scaling companies through innovative marketing strategies and a deep understanding of digital advertising platforms, particularly LinkedIn Ads. The ideal candidate will be data-driven, creative, and adept at identifying and capitalizing on market trends to drive user acquisition, engagement, and retention.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement, and optimize comprehensive marketing strategies to drive growth across various channels, with a particular focus on LinkedIn Ads.
- Conduct thorough market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
- Manage and execute campaigns across multiple platforms, including SEO/SEM, email marketing, social media, and display advertising.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align marketing strategies with overall business goals.
- Utilize analytics and data-driven approaches to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and identify areas for improvement.
- Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing, growth hacking, and relevant digital marketing platforms.
- Manage marketing budgets efficiently, ensuring maximum ROI.
Qualifications:
- 3-4 years of experience in growth marketing, with a strong focus on digital advertising and LinkedIn Ads.
- Demonstrated success in designing and executing successful marketing campaigns.
- Proficient in analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Tableau) and experience in data analysis to drive marketing decisions.
- Strong understanding of conversion rate optimization (CRO) principles and best practices.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across different teams.
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
- Professional Experience at a StartUp or Tech Company.
Bonus Qualifications:
- Able to read and understand SQL.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.