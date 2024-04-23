Associate General Counsel, Employment & Product

Associate General Counsel, Employment and Product

SF, NYC

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that to build exceptional artificial intelligence, you need exceptional human intelligence. Scale operates the largest global platform of knowledge workers that help deliver the human intelligence needed to build artificial intelligence.

Come join our legal team to work on the most exciting legal, policy, and operational issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence. We're seeking an Associate General Counsel, Employment and Product, to be a strategist and thought partner to our business teams that operate the global knowledge-worker platform that is at the core of Scale's business. This lawyer will also counsel on a broad range of domestic and foreign employment law matters. The ideal candidate will have deep subject matter expertise in employment law, a technology background, litigation experience, and a demonstrable history of providing practical guidance to solve complex, time-sensitive problems in close partnership with a variety of cross-functional teams.

Responsibilities:

You will:

Develop and lead company strategy on all employment law-related matters, including contractor workforce management and compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws.

Work closely with technical and non-technical teams, including product, engineering, operations, human resources, communications, marketing, and finance, to ensure that compliance with relevant employment laws, including those related to worker classification, is embedded in Scale’s products and processes by design.

Counsel the executive and people teams on a broad range of domestic and foreign employment law issues, including issues relating to recruitment and hiring, employee relations, performance management, internal investigations, leaves of absence, compensation and benefits, restrictive covenants, wage-and-hour compliance, employee privacy, and immigration.

Identify evolving and unique employee relations challenges and proactively provide risk mitigation solutions.

Draft, review, and revise offer letters, employment and consulting agreements, and other compensation-related plans and documentation across all levels within a global organization.

Draft or revise employment-related document templates, and negotiate employment-related agreements, such as offer letters, confidentiality agreements, arbitration agreements, and settlement agreements.

Create and deliver trainings on employment-related issues to educate employees and enhance Scale’s culture of compliance.

Assist in the management of employment litigation, including resolving demand letters and pre-litigation disputes, supervising discovery, and managing both outside counsel and internal teams.

Help build and maintain internal processes, resources, and tools to help scale the legal function.

Qualifications:

At least 8+ years of employment and litigation experience in-house and at a top law firm

Experience partnering with both people and contractor management teams

Ability to think strategically at a high-level and from deep in the details, in order to drive complex problem solving and develop creative, business-forward solutions

Ability to calibrate risk, distinguish business from legal risk, and communicate it clearly to business and technical audiences

A roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small with a low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Deep interest in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology and applications

Excellent organizational and communication skills

JD and a member of the California or New York Bar in good standing

Other desirable background:

Experience at a company with a marketplace or large contingent workforce

Product counseling experience

Experience with the employment components of corporate diligence







Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $228,000 — $273,600 USD