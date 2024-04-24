About Scale:

Scale is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence startup dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses leverage AI and machine learning technologies. We specialize in providing high-quality training data to fuel the development of AI models across various industries. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a seasoned Workplace professional for our People Team to join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI.

Job Overview:

As the Head of Workplace and Security at Scale, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing our office hubs, ensuring an optimal workplace environment, and maintaining robust security measures. Your responsibilities will span strategic planning, real estate management, workplace design, operational oversight, and security management. You will be instrumental in maximizing the value and performance of our real estate portfolio while enhancing employee productivity and satisfaction through innovative workspace design, technology utilization, and ensuring a safe and secure work environment.

Responsibilities:

Real Estate Portfolio Management:

Lead strategic planning, management, and operational oversight of all real estate activities and Scale’s real estate portfolio.

Manage site selection, acquisition, lease management, and disposition of properties.

Develop and implement workplace design and strategy to optimize space utilization and employee experience.

Portfolio Analysis and Optimization:

Analyze the real estate portfolio to maximize value and performance.

Manage costs, assess risks, and implement best real estate management practices.

Utilize a data-driven approach to inform decision-making and optimize portfolio performance.

Workplace Design and Technology Integration:

Design flexible, sustainable, and collaborative workspaces using innovative technology solutions.

Enhance employee productivity and satisfaction through thoughtful workplace design and technology integration.

Facilities Management and Compliance:

Manage facilities teams, vendors, and service providers to maintain safe, secure, and efficient work environments.

Ensure compliance with all legal, regulatory, and environmental requirements related to corporate real estate.

Security Management:

Develop and implement security policies, procedures, and protocols to safeguard corporate properties, assets, and personnel.

Conduct risk assessments and implement measures to mitigate security risks.

Manager physical security teams and service providers to ensure the effective implementation of security measures.

Risk Management and Asset Protection:

Implement comprehensive risk management strategies to protect the company's real estate assets and ensure business continuity.

Identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities and take proactive measures to address them.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Collaborate with the People Leads team to establish new working standards that leverage technology, foster collaboration, and ensure security protocols are followed.

Ensure consistent decision-making methods across the organization, particularly regarding security-related matters.

Requirements:

Experience : Proven experience managing a Global Real Estate and Workplace portfolio, with a focus on security management.

: Proven experience managing a Global Real Estate and Workplace portfolio, with a focus on security management. Analytical Skills : Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to decision-making.

: Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to decision-making. Strategic Mindset: Ability to think strategically and make informed decisions to optimize real estate portfolio performance and security measures.

Ability to think strategically and make informed decisions to optimize real estate portfolio performance and security measures. Project Management : Excellent project management skills, with a track record of delivering projects on time and within budget.

: Excellent project management skills, with a track record of delivering projects on time and within budget. Financial Management: Strong skills in financial management and budgeting.

Team Management: Experience in building and leading strong Workplace and Security teams made up of both FTEs and vendors.

Communication : Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate cross-functionally and effectively communicate security protocols and procedures.

: Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate cross-functionally and effectively communicate security protocols and procedures. Adaptability: Highly adaptable approach to a dynamic and ever-changing business environment, particularly in managing security challenges and risks.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $168,000 — $201,600 USD